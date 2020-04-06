On Friday, documentary director Allen Clements made his 2011 film on the legacy of the Chameleon Club free to watch on YouTube.

The 53 minute documentary, which was previously available to stream on Amazon Prime, is a look at the venue's decades-long history and the bands, big and small, who played there.

"In this time where we can't see or play in live bands at this time, let's watch and remember what it means to be a part of something big, part of creativity and music," Clements wrote in a statement upon the film's release.

The film features talking head interview from the likes of Rich Ruoff, who founded the Chameleon Club, as well as musicians Joan Osbourne and Chad Taylor of Live. Notably, the documentary features several clips of Raymond Rowe, the erstwhile DJ Freez, years before his 2018 arrest for the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack. Clements noted Rowe's presence in the film in a message posted to the documentary's Facebook page prior to its YouTube debut.

Check out "The Chameleon Club" documentary below, and find more information about it here.