Over the last two months, Gregg Barley has checked in on Phantom Power intermittently, mostly to make sure the lights still turn on.

The new music venue in Millersville, which officially opened its doors on March 6, hosted all of three concerts before the business was deemed non-essential and shut down for the time being.

"We put the landing gear on," Barley says. "It didn't even have enough opportunity to get banged up."

When venues such as Phantom Power closed, it was with the grim understanding that that they were the first to close, and will potentially be the very last to re-open once quarantining and social distancing rules are relaxed.

"I fear that the bigger bands are not going to tour for a while, at least until 2021," Barley explains. "Because venues are not going to have a way to pay bands what they deserve, or even what they need to survive on the road."

Across the country, music venues big and small have already begun to shutter. Threadgill's, an institution in Austin, Texas, that helped give Janis Joplin her start in the '60s, closed on April 20.

However, a coalition of music venues across the country has now sprouted up in the hopes of helping these spaces continue to exist.

The National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, was formed in early March by a small group of venue representatives. Marauder Group, a music marketing firm who kick-started Independent Venue Week in 2018, held a virtual town hall in mid-March to discuss what could potentially be done to stave off extinction. Nearly two months later, NIVA boasts over 1,200 members covering all 50 states and Washington D.C.

"A lot of these people are competitors, but everyone is working so diligently together for this cause because we all need to exist," says Audrey Fix Schaefer, who is usually the communications director for I.M.P., which oversees several music fixtures, including the 9:30 Club in D.C. and Merriweather Post Pavillion outside of Baltimore. These days, she also serves as communications director for NIVA, on a volunteer basis.

Local Venues

Among the hundreds of venues listed on NIVA's site are three Lancaster County music spaces that, in some ways, couldn't be more different - Phantom Power in Millersville, the Chameleon Club in downtown Lancaster city and American Music Threatre on Lincoln Highway. Despite some differences in acts and clientele, these venues are both independent and in the midst of some level of turmoil due to being closed for an extended period of time.

"It doesn't matter how healthy your business is, it's not ideal or even survivable to do what we're doing right now," says Brandon Gepfer, production manager and talent buyer at the Chameleon Club.

Through NIVA, these venues are hoping for small amendments to provisions of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, that aim to alleviate the specific concerns of entertainment spaces.

When the CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, it provided $349 billion in funding for the PPP. One of the central provisions of the PPP is that 75% of the loan is to go to employees on the payroll and the remaining 25% can go to expenses, for a total of eight weeks.

In a letter addressed to the Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate, NIVA detailed specific ways to improve the language, including but not limited to increasing the loan cap, various forms of tax relief and extending the program as a whole past its initial eight week offering.

"The loans just weren't made for this type of industry," Schaefer explains, "This is a group of people who are not used to asking for handouts, but when you have zero revenue and all of your expenses to worry about, that stuff doesn't stop."

"[NIVA] provides a voice that is larger than is typically recognized by an independent venue," Brandon Martin, director of operations at American Music Theatre, says. "We pride ourselves on operating independently without the confines of corporations. The downside is that when we need a bigger voice, we don't have it."

With the help of powerful D.C. lobbying group Akin Gump, NIVA is helping to connect venue representatives with the government officials that can make a difference. In just the last few weeks, Barley, Gepfer and Martin were able to take their case directly to Congressman Lloyd Smucker, albeit digitally.

"[Rep. Smucker] seemed responsive, especially in realizing how vital the Chameleon and AMT are in terms of how much tourism money is brought in," Gepfer says.

According to a statistic on NIVA's website, every dollar in ticket sales leads to $12 spent in the local economy.

"Once we can get in to tell the story and explain what impact independent venues have for the local economy, they get it" Schaefer says. "Compare it to local jurisdictions who try to keep sports teams in town."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Crashing down"

While some businesses saw a gradual winding down in the midst of COVID-19, Martin and American Music Theatre saw it happen in real time, soundtracked by the country pop stylings of Martina McBride.

"I can remember the day, it was Thursday, March 12 when things really came crashing down, it happened so abruptly," Martin says. "We were set up and soundchecked for Martina McBride. They decided nationally to bring the tour down a few hours before the show started."

By the end of that weekend, concert calendars at American Music Theatre and beyond began to evaporate, with no telling when shows would be rescheduled, or worse, cancelled for good.

"First, shows were pushed back to June, and that went back to the fall, and now July is being pushed back to 2021," Gepfer says.

The Chameleon Club is currently selling t-shirts to help offset a loss of income, on which Gepfer says there's been a "great response" to, but is no replacement for weekends packed with concerts. Meanwhile, Phantom Power has experimented with social media, promoting new music releases on its Instagram and hosting a livestream of DJ's last weekend.

"We're trying to stay on the radar," Barley says. "Especially for us, we can't say, 'Remember this show from three years ago?' We only had three shows, you know? We have no history yet."

A nagging point of concern has also been what will happen once businesses are allowed to open again. While most of Pennsylvania awaits moving from the "Red" designation to "Yellow," entertainment venues still must remain closed and gatherings of 25 or more are prohibited until they get the "Green" light.

"I mean, 'large gatherings' are our entire business," Gepfer says. "We can't operate with, like, ten people inside."

"We don't have the luxury of operating with profit margins that would allow us to function at a reduced capacity," Martin adds. "We often semi-jokingly say that we have 1,607 seats, and those seven seats are sort of our profit margin on shows. That's not far from the truth."

American Music Theatre is also set apart due to the specific details of its business - many of the original shows that AMT hosts garners a significant portion of its audience members from bus and group tours from senior living facilities, which have been hit the hardest during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It remains to be seen what the full outcome of COVID-19 holds for the future of small businesses. According to an Accesscorp study, nearly 40% of all businesses do not reopen following a disaster, and another 25% fail within a year.

"The venues are magnets for so much spending, but also so much culture," Shaefer says. "If they go away, what happens? They're often a part of the fabric of a town, and they don't come back."

NIVA is continuing to grow and help venues get face time with elected officials, which Schaefer describes as an "all systems go, every day of the week" venture. Meanwhile, local venues are doing what they can to weather the storm. Barley is looking to create an outdoor space at Phantom Power, as he thinks holding events outside will be the key to salvaging the summer when businesses can reopen.

"This has been a good support system and way to feel like we're all on the same team," says Barley on venues teaming with NIVA.

The Chameleon Club is continuing to reschedule shows, with nearly a dozen on the books for early fall.

"It's such a stressful job even when the economy is great," Gepfer says. "But we are full speed ahead and have no plans on going anywhere."

Nearly all of American Music Theatre's shows initially scheduled through July have been rescheduled, including Martina McBride, who is hoping to perform on Sept. 17, nearly six months after the original date.

"If we're looking for a positive in all this, when we do come through this, we will have gained a whole new appreciation for what we do," Martin says. "When we come through this, it will be because of the support of our patrons."