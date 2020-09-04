After decades as a central location for live music in downtown Lancaster city, the Chameleon Club will be moving to a new location in 2021.

The venue announced in a Facebook post on Friday night that the location at 223 N. Water St., Lancaster, has shuttered its doors.

A new location will be announced soon, and all previously scheduled shows that have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 related cancellations will take place at the new venue in 2021.

The Chameleon Club has been at its current address since 1991, when it moved from the back of Tom Paine's, formerly on the 300 block of Norrh Queen Street. Bands ranging from The Ramones to Dr. John have graced the stage over the last three decades.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

