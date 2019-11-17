When people think of “the ’60s,” images of the Vietnam War, civil rights marches and peace signs are among the first images that spring to mind.

Those images are certainly part of a new exhibit at LancasterHistory, but they’re joined by some very different symbols of the ’60s — objects that also represent the history of Lancaster in the 1660s, the 1760s and the 1860s, that is.

“Lancaster in the 60s,” which opens Friday, displays artifacts connected to the ’60s decades of each of the last four centuries.

“The ’60s turn out to be pivotal decades in each century in a way that’s kind of fascinating,” says Stephanie Townrow, director of education and public programs for LancasterHistory.

The history of Lancaster in 4 objects Here are four objects that are part of the “Lancaster in the 60s” exhibit, opening Friday in the main gallery at LancasterHistory.

Themes of conflict, resistance, protest and perseverance can be found in the histories of all those decades in Lancaster County, she adds.

“You can identify a lot of tumult and turmoil in those decades that then led to the events that followed in the century after,” LancasterHistory Vice President Robin Sarratt says.

The exhibit contains Native American artifacts from the 1660s, objects related to the Conestoga Indian massacre in the 1760s, items tied to the Cabbage Hill neighborhood, local breweries, the Civil War and local politicians James Buchanan and Thaddeus Stevens in the 1860s and pieces of material culture from the 1960s.

1660s

The earliest section of the exhibit, the 1660s portion, examines both “who was here prior to the European settlement, and obviously that’s the Susquehannock Indians and other Lenape tribes, and what was happening in Europe that would ultimately lead all of these future Lancastrians to start heading west by way of places like Germany, the Netherlands and England,” Sarratt says.

“It’s a great opportunity to speak to a part of our history that we don’t often get a chance to talk about,” curator Victoria Pyle says.

“The objects that stand out most to me are items we were lucky enough to receive as loans ... from The Hershey Story” museum, Pyle says. “They came from the collection of a man named Ira Landis, and I am really thrilled to be able to share them.”

Native American objects include pottery used for food preparation and items such as rings and a mouth harp used in trading.

Sarratt’s favorite item in the 1660s section is the Isaac LeFevre family Bible, which was smuggled out of France as Protestants were being persecuted and killed. Family members eventually settled in Lancaster County.

1760s

Lancaster had developed into a prosperous market town by the 1760s, an introductory panel in the 18th-century portion of the exhibit notes.

Objects representing the 1760s include a print, recently acquired for the LancasterHistory collection, of an artist’s rendering of the massacre of Conestoga Indians at a Lancaster jail by the Paxton Boys in Lancaster.

Johann Christophe Heyne used English, German and Swedish design elements in a pewter flagon on display, dated 1766, that was used in the communion services for the Warwick Congregation, now the Brickerville United Lutheran Church.

The flagon and a rifle in the exhibit represent the early days of manufacturing in Lancaster, Pyle notes.

1860s

Pyle says Lancastrians were starting to have more disposable income in the 1860s.

Leavings from things they bought — a Rohrer’s liquor bottle, a tea cup and saucer and a tobacco jar from Lancaster’s Demuth Tobacco Shop — are part of the display.

Parts of Gen. John Reynolds’ Civil War uniform will be joined by period documents such as a Union army report on the burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

“There’s a great desk we’re including that belonged to James Buchanan, and it’s actually the desk on which he wrote his autobiography, where he’s really defending the choices he made as president,” Sarratt says.

1960s

Photography was in its infancy in the 1860s, but it’s a big part of the 1960s portion of the LancasterHistory exhibit.

A section on 1960s “urban renewal” on North Queen Street contains a postcard of the original C. Emlen Urban-designed Brunswick Hotel and its Imperial Bar, along with photos of the demolition of the hotel — then considered “blighted” — and the transformed Lancaster Square.

Clair Brothers of Lititz, which engineers sound for major touring musicians, has loaned LancasterHistory “some mixers and some speakers, and some posters of early concerts Gene and Roy Clair did sound for” back in the 1960s, Sarratt says.

There are two mannequins wearing colorful, sequined party dresses, loaned to the exhibit by Constance Santarelli, a longtime local supporter of LancasterHistory.

And there are photos and advertisements that recall the days when F&M went coed, and from antiwar protests by students.

There’s also a grouping of Vietnam War memorabilia, including a helmet and boots worn by Townrow’s veteran grandfather in the war, plus dog tags and letters.

2060?

The exhibit also asks visitors to look into the future: What do they think Lancaster will be like in 2060?

A blue-and-white illustration imagines a Ferris wheel, an elevated railroad and windmills in Lancaster’s future.

Underneath it is a large chalkboard and some magnet boards.

Townrow says there also will be interactive activities for families with children, with “opportunities to think about what life was like in the different decades and put themselves in the shoes of Lancastrians from across the years.”