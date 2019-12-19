Darla Hoover has a knack for complicated choreography and elaborate costumes. That’s a good thing since Hoover, the artistic director of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet and répétiteur for the Balanchine Trust, wears two hats and works hand in hand with herself. She’s responsible for making sure every step in the ballet’s performances of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” is exactly correct.

The show will be performed Saturday and Sunday at the Hershey Theatre.

The Central Penn Youth Ballet is the only licensed school in the world that has the rights to perform the acclaimed “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.”

This is due to founder Marcia Dale Weary, who died in March. Her obituary in The New York Times recalled that her reputation as an excellent teacher was “the reason so many gifted students came to Carlisle. Graduates are on the rosters of nearly every important American company, including New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theater, San Francisco Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet and Miami City Ballet.”

Hoover, 58, was one of Weary’s students and trained in Carlisle until she left the school and moved to New York City at age 15. She continued her training at the School of American Ballet and went on to the New York City Ballet and worked with the famous ballet choreographer George Balanchine from 1980 to 1991.

“He was an absolute gentleman,” Hoover says. “He didn’t need to raise his voice or scream like other directors do. Just hearing him say “No, dear” was devastating. You aspired to please him.”

Hoover has been involved with “The Nutcracker” for 40 years this year. She has danced every role in the performance.

“The only one I disliked dancing was Marzipan. It was too contained for me. I liked to fly,” Hoover says. “When I was trained by Marcia in the barn, it didn’t have all the studios it has today. It only had Studio A and Studio B, which are really quite small. I thought this was typical, but when I got to New York, I realized I had been dancing on a postage stamp. From that moment on, all I wanted to do was be let out of my cage.”

Now she spends her time traveling back and forth between New York City and Carlisle to bring Balanchine’s version of the classic holiday ballet to Pennsylvania.

“It’s a masterpiece done by a master,” Hoover says. “Everyone is familiar with Tchaikovsky’s score, but through Balanchine’s choreography your eyes get to hear the music.”

Hoover appreciates the familiarity the ballet brings every December. And, despite knowing every step of the ballet, she still gets caught up in the magic.

“Balanchine choreographed the angels to be standing on the perimeter of the stage as the Sugar Plum is doing her variation,” Hoover says. “Just that alone is so magical and heartwarming because you see those little 6-year olds looking up at the Fairy and they are living this moment. That is pure magic to them. Sometimes I get so caught up watching their faces, and it’s like ‘Oh my goodness, I was supposed to be watching the Sugar Plum and correcting her.’ ”