The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame has announced its first class of inductees, slated to be honored at a ceremony at the Whitaker Center in January.
The first class of inductees are Dan Hartman, the Magnificent Men, Poison, The Sharks, Bobby Troup and Robert Willie White.
Hartman, a Harrisburg native, wrote and recorded songs with the Edgar Winter Group. His solo career also sparked hits, including "I Can Dream About You."
The Magnificent Men were a soul group from York and Harrisburg.
Poison, the glam rock band known for hits like "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," includes Mechanicsburg's own Bret Michaels. He spoke to LNP earlier this year before a performance in Reading, and will perform at Hersheypark Stadium in 2020.
The Sharks were a staple at Lancaster's Village Night Club in the '80s. In May, LNP produced a timeline of the band's history in honor of its 40th anniversary.
Troup was an actor and singer from Harrsiburg who wrote the song "Route 66."
White, of Billmeyer, was a guitarist for Motown's premiere session band the Funk Brothers.
They will be honored at the First Annual Central Pennsylvania Music Awards and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony sponsored by The Englewood January 30 at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg. (The Englewood is a music venue, brewery and restaurant expected to open in Hershey in 2020.)
The Central Pennsylvania Music Awards and Hall of Fame is a new endeavor spearheaded by local creatives. For more information about its board members and mission, click here. Tickets for the Jan. 30 awards ceremony are available here.
In addition to celebrating the inductees, the ceremony will also announce and honor local musicians with specific awards, from Best Cover Band to Best Recording Studio. Voting closed on those nominees in November, and several Lancaster County acts and establishments are up for awards.
A few takeaways:
Colebrook Road, a bluegrass band including musicians from Lancaster, is up for two awards: Album/EP of the Year for its record "On Time," and Best Bluegrass/Folk Band. Read LNP's interview with member Mark Rast here.
Lancaster country band Fast Lane, who have played at WIOV's Fallfest, is up for Best Cover Band. In 2017, we talked to frontman Bob Basselgia.
Abbeyville Road Studio, a Lancaster recording studio run by the late Ken Blekicki and his business partner James Easton, is nominated for Best Recording Studio.
Guitars on Main in Mount Joy is nominated for Best Instrument Shop.
Two Lancaster establishments are up for Best Live Music Venue: the Chameleon Club, and Tellus360.
Central City Orchestra, a group spearheaded by Lancaster's own Amy Banks, is up for Best Ensemble.
The Vulcans, a Mechanicsburg-founded group that now has members living in Lancaster, is nominated for Best Acoustic Duo/Trio.
Lancaster band Medusa's Disco is nominated for Best Rock Band. LNP spoke with the band earlier this year.
Jess Zimmerman, a Cocalico High School graduate, is nominated for Best Female Vocalist for her work with the country rock group Jess Zimmerman Band. LNP caught up with Zimmerman before her Denver Fair performance in 2018.
Lancaster group Swing Street is nominated for Best Jazz Band/Artist. Earlier this year, guitarist Chuck Oettel told LNP how his late wife inspired the band's album "I'll Remember April."
A complete list of nominees is below.
Song of the Year
- Drowning - Eternal Frequency
- Replay - Corina Rose
- Freight Train - Garrett Shultz
- Hunger Strike (cover) - Small Town Titans with Matt James
- Come to Your Senses - Kendal Conrad
- Another Round - Sincerely SPADE
- Brooklyn - The Jellybricks
- Hello Sunshine - Conrad Fisher
- Time Is Up - Corinna Joy
- Suffocating - The Road to Milestone
Album/EP of the Year
- Colebrook Road - On Time
- Shine Delphi - Looking at the World
- Eternal Frequency - Transcendence
- Gallowglas - Let the Fire Dine
- Stephanie Grace - Private Pond
- Happy Sally - Last Night
- The Jellybricks - Some Kind of Lucky
- Medusa's Disco - Orphic Grimoire
- Garrett Shultz - Love You More
- Volume To Nothing - Nascency
Best Cover Band
- Chapel Hill
- Emily's Toybox
- The Famous
- Fast Lane
- LeadFoot
- The LUV GODS
- Penntera
- Road Case
- Smooth Like Clyde
- TIME BOMB
Best Recording Studio
- Full Tilt Productions
- Green Room Recording Studio
- Think Loud Studios
- Abbeyville Road Studio
- Rock Mill Studios
Best Instrument Shop
- Dale's Drum Shop
- BCR Music & Sound
- Guitars on Main
- Woodshed Guitar Works
- Guitar Center - Harrisburg
Best Bluegrass/Folk Band
- Colebrook Road
- Dead Horse Revival
- The Flat Wheels
- Mama Corn Bluegrass Band
- Shrimp Ryan's Jig Band
Best Music Videography
- Kyle Kauffman
- Madison "The Guy" Matylewicz
- Josh Nesmith - Nesmith Films
- Stephen Reuther
- SquareUp Studios
Best Music Lessons
- Melody Place Studios
- Country String Shop
- Stage 4 Percussion & Brass
- Menchey Music Service, Inc.
- Hershey Violins
Best Metal Band/Artist
- Anatomy of the Sacred
- Defiant
- Gallowglas
- Gun Metal Gray
- Suicide Puppets
Best LIVE Music Venue
- Chameleon Club
- XL LIVE
- Fat Daddy's
- Re//Bar
- Tellus360
Best Country Band/Artist
- Kendal Conrad
- Nathan Merovich
- Mountain Road
- Cody Tyler
- Garrett Shultz
Best NEW Band/Artist
- Cold Spring Union
- Eternal Frequency
- Nathan Merovich
- Volume to Nothing
- Whiskey on the Rocks
Best Blues/Funk Band/Artist
- Don Johnson Project
- Nate Myers and the Aces
- Sterling Koch and Freeway Jam
- Switch Fu
- YAM YAM
Best Ensemble
- Central City Orchestra
- CLASS ACT featuring Rita
- Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra
- Unforgettable Big Band
- The Uptown Band
Best Acoustic Duo/Trio
- DANDY
- Indian Summer Jars
- Redemption Road
- Tht Grl
- Vulcans
Best Solo Artist
- Dave Bray USA
- Shine Delphi
- Olivia Farabaugh
- Conrad Fisher
- Aaron Daniel Gaul
Best Rock Band
- The Jellybricks
- Light Up The Moon
- Medusa's Disco
- Observe the 93rd
- Small Town Titans
Best Male Vocalist
- Kevin Cole - Mountain Road
- Delonne Wilbourn - D-Bo
- Phil Freeman - Small Town Titans
- Sam Schmidthuber
- Cody Tyler
Best Rap/Hip-Hop/R&B Band/Artist
- Tylre Avery
- Sincerely SPADE
- StayGoldenSwerve
- windchILL
- ZIP
Best Female Vocalist
- Kendal Conrad
- Erica Lyn Everest
- Emelle (Mary-Lynn Greger) - Eternal Frequency
- Brenda Michelle Robinson - Anatomy of the Sacred
- Jess Zimmerman - The Jess Zimmerman Band
Best Jazz Band/Artist
- Erica Lyn Everest
- Emmanuel Nsingani
- Jazz Me Band
- Swing Street
- Teen Town
Best Music Photography
- Darlene Hassinger
- Karl McWherter
- Studio 28, LLC
- Chris Rider
- Rock Documented