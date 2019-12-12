The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame has announced its first class of inductees, slated to be honored at a ceremony at the Whitaker Center in January.

The first class of inductees are Dan Hartman, the Magnificent Men, Poison, The Sharks, Bobby Troup and Robert Willie White.

Hartman, a Harrisburg native, wrote and recorded songs with the Edgar Winter Group. His solo career also sparked hits, including "I Can Dream About You."

The Magnificent Men were a soul group from York and Harrisburg.

Poison, the glam rock band known for hits like "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," includes Mechanicsburg's own Bret Michaels. He spoke to LNP earlier this year before a performance in Reading, and will perform at Hersheypark Stadium in 2020.

The Sharks were a staple at Lancaster's Village Night Club in the '80s. In May, LNP produced a timeline of the band's history in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Troup was an actor and singer from Harrsiburg who wrote the song "Route 66."

White, of Billmeyer, was a guitarist for Motown's premiere session band the Funk Brothers.

They will be honored at the First Annual Central Pennsylvania Music Awards and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony sponsored by The Englewood January 30 at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg. (The Englewood is a music venue, brewery and restaurant expected to open in Hershey in 2020.)

The Central Pennsylvania Music Awards and Hall of Fame is a new endeavor spearheaded by local creatives. For more information about its board members and mission, click here. Tickets for the Jan. 30 awards ceremony are available here.

In addition to celebrating the inductees, the ceremony will also announce and honor local musicians with specific awards, from Best Cover Band to Best Recording Studio. Voting closed on those nominees in November, and several Lancaster County acts and establishments are up for awards.

A few takeaways:

Colebrook Road, a bluegrass band including musicians from Lancaster, is up for two awards: Album/EP of the Year for its record "On Time," and Best Bluegrass/Folk Band. Read LNP's interview with member Mark Rast here.

Lancaster country band Fast Lane, who have played at WIOV's Fallfest, is up for Best Cover Band. In 2017, we talked to frontman Bob Basselgia.

Abbeyville Road Studio, a Lancaster recording studio run by the late Ken Blekicki and his business partner James Easton, is nominated for Best Recording Studio.

Guitars on Main in Mount Joy is nominated for Best Instrument Shop.

Two Lancaster establishments are up for Best Live Music Venue: the Chameleon Club, and Tellus360.

Central City Orchestra, a group spearheaded by Lancaster's own Amy Banks, is up for Best Ensemble.

The Vulcans, a Mechanicsburg-founded group that now has members living in Lancaster, is nominated for Best Acoustic Duo/Trio.

Lancaster band Medusa's Disco is nominated for Best Rock Band. LNP spoke with the band earlier this year.

Jess Zimmerman, a Cocalico High School graduate, is nominated for Best Female Vocalist for her work with the country rock group Jess Zimmerman Band. LNP caught up with Zimmerman before her Denver Fair performance in 2018.

Lancaster group Swing Street is nominated for Best Jazz Band/Artist. Earlier this year, guitarist Chuck Oettel told LNP how his late wife inspired the band's album "I'll Remember April."

A complete list of nominees is below.

Song of the Year

Drowning - Eternal Frequency

Replay - Corina Rose

Freight Train - Garrett Shultz

Hunger Strike (cover) - Small Town Titans with Matt James

Come to Your Senses - Kendal Conrad

Another Round - Sincerely SPADE

Brooklyn - The Jellybricks

Hello Sunshine - Conrad Fisher

Time Is Up - Corinna Joy

Suffocating - The Road to Milestone

Album/EP of the Year

Colebrook Road - On Time

Shine Delphi - Looking at the World

Eternal Frequency - Transcendence

Gallowglas - Let the Fire Dine

Stephanie Grace - Private Pond

Happy Sally - Last Night

The Jellybricks - Some Kind of Lucky

Medusa's Disco - Orphic Grimoire

Garrett Shultz - Love You More

Volume To Nothing - Nascency

Best Cover Band

Chapel Hill

Emily's Toybox

The Famous

Fast Lane

LeadFoot

The LUV GODS

Penntera

Road Case

Smooth Like Clyde

TIME BOMB

Best Recording Studio

Full Tilt Productions

Green Room Recording Studio

Think Loud Studios

Abbeyville Road Studio

Rock Mill Studios

Best Instrument Shop

Dale's Drum Shop

BCR Music & Sound

Guitars on Main

Woodshed Guitar Works

Guitar Center - Harrisburg

Best Bluegrass/Folk Band

Colebrook Road

Dead Horse Revival

The Flat Wheels

Mama Corn Bluegrass Band

Shrimp Ryan's Jig Band

Best Music Videography

Kyle Kauffman

Madison "The Guy" Matylewicz

Josh Nesmith - Nesmith Films

Stephen Reuther

SquareUp Studios

Best Music Lessons

Melody Place Studios

Country String Shop

Stage 4 Percussion & Brass

Menchey Music Service, Inc.

Hershey Violins

Best Metal Band/Artist

Anatomy of the Sacred

Defiant

Gallowglas

Gun Metal Gray

Suicide Puppets

Best LIVE Music Venue

Chameleon Club

XL LIVE

Fat Daddy's

Re//Bar

Tellus360

Best Country Band/Artist

Kendal Conrad

Nathan Merovich

Mountain Road

Cody Tyler

Garrett Shultz

Best NEW Band/Artist

Cold Spring Union

Eternal Frequency

Nathan Merovich

Volume to Nothing

Whiskey on the Rocks

Best Blues/Funk Band/Artist

Don Johnson Project

Nate Myers and the Aces

Sterling Koch and Freeway Jam

Switch Fu

YAM YAM

Best Ensemble

Central City Orchestra

CLASS ACT featuring Rita

Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra

Unforgettable Big Band

The Uptown Band

Best Acoustic Duo/Trio

DANDY

Indian Summer Jars

Redemption Road

Tht Grl

Vulcans

Best Solo Artist

Dave Bray USA

Shine Delphi

Olivia Farabaugh

Conrad Fisher

Aaron Daniel Gaul

Best Rock Band

The Jellybricks

Light Up The Moon

Medusa's Disco

Observe the 93rd

Small Town Titans

Best Male Vocalist

Kevin Cole - Mountain Road

Delonne Wilbourn - D-Bo

Phil Freeman - Small Town Titans

Sam Schmidthuber

Cody Tyler

Best Rap/Hip-Hop/R&B Band/Artist

Tylre Avery

Sincerely SPADE

StayGoldenSwerve

windchILL

ZIP

Best Female Vocalist

Kendal Conrad

Erica Lyn Everest

Emelle (Mary-Lynn Greger) - Eternal Frequency

Brenda Michelle Robinson - Anatomy of the Sacred

Jess Zimmerman - The Jess Zimmerman Band

Best Jazz Band/Artist

Erica Lyn Everest

Emmanuel Nsingani

Jazz Me Band

Swing Street

Teen Town

Best Music Photography