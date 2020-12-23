On Tuesday, a couple who met in December 1943 in Lancaster County celebrated their 75th anniversary at home in Londonderry Village, near Palmyra in southern Lebanon County.

Then 20 years old, Ben Kraybill invited 19-year-old Mirian Hiestand to go “as friends” with him to a party at the home of a mutual friend near Rohrerstown. They played games, and Miriam, who was home from college for the holidays, played the piano as they sang carols.

In January, after Miriam had returned to school, Ben wrote her a letter that “was the spark that brought them together,” according to Ben. In 1945, they were married in a Mennonite church on Essex Street in Marietta, and they have 3 children, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Is there was a secret for their long marriage? Miriam wanted to be “dating a person who was a Christian person who loved the Lord like I did,” she said Tuesday. Ben shared this feeling, that “love covers a lot of faults.”