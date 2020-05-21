Young Franklin J. Schaffner moved to Lancaster when he was just 5 years old, after his parents served as Reformed Church missionaries in Japan.

Having starred as Mr. Darcy in “Pride and Prejudice,” the first play ever presented on the J.P. McCaskey High School auditorium stage, Schaffner was the new school’s first valedictorian in 1938. His graduation speech focused on “The Need for National Health Care.”

Thirty-three years later, Schaffner missed out on giving another important speech.

In 1971, Schaffner won the Academy Award for best director for his work on the World War II biopic “Patton.” Because he was working in Europe at the time, actor Karl Malden had to accept the Oscar in his place

Schaffner was born in Japan on May 30, 100 years ago.

This coming week, which has been designated Franklin J. Schaffner Week in Lancaster (May 23-30) by proclamation of Mayor Danene Sorace, was supposed to have been filled with events including local screenings of the director’s films and a library exhibit at his alma mater, Franklin & Marshall College.

But, as with so many events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, public screenings and the library exhibit have had to be postponed.

Schaffner’s legacy as a Lancaster resident, a TV director and a filmmaker of blockbusters such as “Planet of the Apes,” “Boys from Brazil” and “Papillon,” will still be celebrated this week by the McCaskey Alumni Association.

The organization is sponsoring three online screenings of Schaffner’s early television work.

Film and TV

As Jeremiah Miller, coordinator of alumni affairs for the McCaskey Alumni Association, put together biographical information and a viewing guide to Schaffner’s work for the centennial observance (find it at mccaskeyalumni.org), it was the director’s early years in Lancaster that surprised him.

“I always knew that he was a (1942) Franklin & Marshall graduate,” Miller says. “But during my time, growing up in the School District of Lancaster, I never remember hearing anything about how (Schaffner) was ... an alumnus” of McCaskey.

After his acting work in high school, Miller says, Schaffner went on to perform in shows at F&M’s Green Room Theatre.

“He performed in Shakespeare, and there are some contemporary accounts of his great performance,” Miller says.

It’s not just his local ties and blockbuster filmmaking that has fascinated Miller.

“I think is what is most impressive to me, and what kind of gives (Schaffner’s) career a certain luster than I hadn’t seen before, was his experience in (early) television, and just how prolific he was,” Miller says. “He directed over 150 live television dramas for ‘Studio One’ and other series that were on television.”

One of those dramas, “12 Angry Men,” will be screened on the alumni association’s Facebook page Saturday evening; two others will be shown later in the week (see details at the bottom of this article).

Miller got to know film restorer Justin Guild of Calgary, Canada, who had uploaded early television kinescopes, or recordings from early live broadcasts, to YouTube. Some of them were Schaffner’s.

“I asked him whether he’d be willing to share his work with our community here in Lancaster, and he was just very amenable to that,” Miller says.

Guild “recorded his own introductions to these ... on a 1950s-style talk show set, and it’s in black and white. It’s just charming,” Miller says.

Exhibit

When Shadek-Fackenthal Library at F&M is able to reopen, says Christopher Raab, associate librarian for archives and special collections, the planned exhibit dedicated to the Schaffner centennial will be assembled for the public to see.

The last time there was a major exhibit of Schaffner memorabilia at F&M was in 1991, when Miller’s mother, Patricia Ruch Miller, of Lancaster, was working at the F&M library. (“Her handwriting is all over the folders from that exhibit,” Miller notes).

Raab says a lot of the work on the future exhibit was done by graduating senior Emma Lane, who worked in the archives at the library for the last two years of her college career.

“We were treating the exhibit as a nice capstone project for her,” he says. “She was about three-quarters of the way through the process” when the campus had to close in March.

Raab says he will finish assembling the exhibit and write the labels for the artifacts. Those artifacts come from F&M’s collection of Schaffner memorabilia, which was gifted to the college starting in the early 1970s.

Lane “had settled on seven cases for the exhibit,” Raab says, “and our display cases in the library are about 4 by 5 feet in size.”

The exhibit will contain information on Schaffner’s early life in Lancaster and his television work — including directing first lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s 1962 televised tour of the White House.

“There are some nice behind-the-scenes images of that,” Raab says.

Other display cases will be dedicated to the films “Patton”; “Planet of the Apes”; “Boys from Brazil” (filmed partially in Lancaster County); “Papillon”; the 1964 political drama “The Best Man,” featuring Henry Fonda; and 1977’s “Islands in the Stream,” based on an Ernest Hemingway novel, Raab says.

And, finally, Raab adds, one case will cover Schaffner's collaboration with film composer Jerry Goldsmith, who scored "Patton," "Planet of the Apes," "Papillon" and "Boys from Brazil" for the director.

Significance

During this centennial week, Miller, who is also an actor and playwright and who made a documentary film about Schaffner’s McCaskey classmate, Olympian Norwood “Barney” Ewell, is reflecting on Schaffner’s importance as a director.

“I think he was directing at a time when the film medium was changing quite a bit,” Miller says “The late ’60s and early ’70s, when he was producing his best work ... was really a time when the medium of film was changing.

“The Vietnam War and the tumult in society was really changing the way films were made,” Miller says. “I think films started to become more honest about the struggles of life in general. ... It must have been so interesting for him to be working at that time.

“He grew up in a much different time, and (I’m impressed with) his flexibility in being able to be at the forefront of filmmaking when it was in such a transitional phase,” Miller adds.

He sums up the director’s filmmaking philosophy in a Schaffner quote he found while doing research for the centennial:

“I don’t much care for the self-conscious style of direction that calls attention to itself with camera tricks and visual pyrotechnics at the expense of the plot and characters,” Schaffner said. “Simplicity may be the best sophistication.”

ONLINE WATCH PARTIES • What: A viewing via Facebook of three early TV dramas directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, sponsored by the McCaskey Alumni Association. The restored videos of the teleplays each include a new introduction by Canadian film restorer Justin Guild. • When: 7 p.m. on thse dates: “12 Angry Men,” Saturday, May 23; “Dark Possessions,” Wednesday, May 27; “The Arena,” Saturday, May 30. • How to watch: Visit the McCaskey Alumni Association Facebook page: facebook.com/McCaskeyAlumni. • Information: For an online biographical and viewers’ guide to Schaffner’s life and career, visit mccaskeyalumni.org.

7 WORKS TO KNOW Here are some of the films and TV projects directed by Franklin J. Schaffner. • 1. “Patton” (1970). Schaffner, a World War II veteran himself, won the Academy Award for directing this biopic — co-written by Francis Ford Coppola — about Gen. George S. Patton. George C. Scott won a best actor Oscar for his starring role, and the film won the best picture Oscar, as well. • 2. “Planet of the Apes” (1968). An astronaut, played by Charleton Heston, lands on a mysterious planet in which talking apes subject human beings to slavery in this science fiction classic. • 3. “The Boys from Brazil” (1978). In another sci-fi thriller, a man (Gregory Peck) tries to resurrect the Third Reich through a science experiment, while a Nazi hunter (Laurence Olivier) tries to stop him. Filming locations included a Lancaster County farmhouse. • 4. “The Best Man” (1964). The fictional drama is a behind-the-scenes look at a U.S. presidential campaign. • 5. “Papillon” (1973). In this historical drama, two prisoners, played by Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen, seek to escape from confinement in a penal colony in French Guiana. • 6. “A Tour of the White House” (TV, 1962). Schaffner directed first lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s televised tour of the newly renovated White House. The director won a Peabody Award and a trustees’ Emmy Award for his work. • 7. “12 Angry Men” (TV, 1954). Three years before this drama became a famous film, it was a teleplay on the anthology series “Westinghouse Studio One.” Robert Cummings won an Emmy for best actor, and Schaffner for best director.