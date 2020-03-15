St. Patrick’s Day this coming Tuesday, the Celtic Center of Lancaster will be quiet. No fiddle lessons, no dancing classes. “We’ll all be out doing stuff,” says Esther Pujol, who opened the center on Manheim Pike with her husband, Javier Pujol, at the beginning of February.

“We wanted to be a place for all the Celtic groups who don’t have a place to go. This center is a home for all those groups,” Pujol says.

Pujol owns Paloma, School of Irish Dance and for years, she was always looking for spaces.

“In the last five years, we rented eight other spaces,” she says. “I knew I needed my own space. And not just for dance. I wanted events, workshops and competitions.”

And those things have been happening at the center.

Two Irish dance birthday parties were held there; it is the official venue for the Rose & Shamrock Festival; it hosted the Irish Dance Grade Exams, an exam for dancers working toward a teaching degree; and it is home to the Lancaster Celtic Arts Foundation.

Paloma School of Irish Dance offers a variety of classes, including ones for preschoolers, kids, special needs children and a group dance class for older dancers.

Private teachers use the center for music lessons. Christy Martin, a member of the Celtic Martins, teaches fiddle to about 10 students.

And there are plans for a musical theater workshop with Carl Maguire, a singer with Celtic Woman, as well as a concert with Scottish baritone Charlie Zahm.

And it’s possible a bagpiping competition will take place.

The center is located on Manheim Pike. Several large and a few smaller studios are available for classes. Parents can sit and watch their children in a lounge just outside one of the studios.

The Pujols took down walls, put some up and added additional bathrooms and a vending area.

This weekend, and on Tuesday, the center will be a crash pad for musicians participating in Paloma Irish Dance’s epic pub crawl (see sidebar).

Not everything has to be Celtic. A Nerf gun birthday party was held there recently and there are plans for karate classes and vendor events to raise money for charities.

In the blood

For Pujol, Irish dancing is in her blood.

“My grandmother was from Waterford, Ireland, and she was a champion dancer,” Pujol says. “During World War II, her family moved to Birmingham, England, where she met my grandfather, an American soldier, at a dance. She was a war bride.”

Unfortunately, Pujol says, her grandmother died before she or her sister were born.

“My parents decided to put my sister and me into Irish culture,” Pujol says.

While there were followers of Celtic traditions all over the world, it was nothing like it is today, according to Pujol.

“My sister and I were the first dancers in Lancaster 25 years ago,” she says. “I had to go to Delaware for classes. It was the closest place.”

Actually, Pujol started with Scottish Highland dancing but switched to Irish step dancing, the most popular form of dance in Ireland.

It was also about 25 years ago when “Riverdance” exploded on the scene and the celebration of Celtic culture was on its way.

Pujol also believes that Lancaster has changed.

“We have become a melting pot,” she says. “The landscape is really changing.”

Not that her students are all Irish lads and lasses.

“We’ve got plenty of Stoltzfuses and Martins on our student lists,” she says.

High-intensity sport

So why is Celtic music and dance so popular?

“I think it has something to do with how they feel when they hear the music,” says Nathaniel Williams, a teacher at the center who emphasizes strength training.

“It’s a high-intensity sport,” he says. “In order to do it right, you’ve got to train.”

Williams says the floodgates opened when he started Irish dance. He couldn’t stop.

“You get the heritage, and it feels grounded and earthy. There’s some mysticism in it,” he says.

“It makes people happy, they forget their troubles for a time,” Martin says.

“No matter where you go, if there’s Irish music there will be laughter and shenanigans,” Williams says.

“It’s lively and fun,” Pujol adds. “It’s fast all of the time. You fall in love with it.”

n For more information, go to Celticcenteroflancaster.com, or call Pujol at 717-288-9225. If you are interested in fiddle lessons with Martin, call 484-709-5541.