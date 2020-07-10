Cello has had a rough time since arriving at Pet Pantry, but this domestic shorthair cat is finally ready to find a home.

When she came to Pet Pantry, Cello, who is about 10, was sick with an upper respiratory infection and her one front paw pad was swollen. It was quickly confirmed that she had plasma cell pododermatitis or “pillow feet,” which causes her paw pads to swell. She was put on medication for both.

As she spent some time at Pet Pantry, it was noticed she had blood in her urine. Upon testing, they found that it was caused by a large stone in her bladder. She had to have the stone removed, and while she was in surgery she was spayed, too. During the surgery, it was discovered she had pyometra, or an infection of her uterus.

Her respiratory infection has cleared and the surgery took care of the pyometra and the bladder stone. However, she is special needs kitty and must be on a urinary diet for the rest of her life in order to help prevent more stones from forming. She also will need to be on and off medication for her pillow feet, as they may have flare-ups.

Cello will need to be taken to a vet once adopted to set up a game plan for her continued care. Although that can be costly, she will make everything you spend for her care worthwhile with more love than you could ever imagine. She is a true lap cat and will come to curl up and head boop your hand for pets as soon as you sit down. She doesn’t fuss about being carried around. She really just wants a home and a person or two to love on.

At this time, Pet Pantry is doing adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested in adopting Cello, visit petpantrylc.org to fill out an application. Once complete, the adoption coordinator will be in touch to discuss availability for a time to meet.

Status of Pet Adoptions

Humane League of Lancaster County

Adoptions have resumed on a case-by-case basis. Anyone interested in adopting can email a completed application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org specifying the animal in which you are interested. Adoption applications can be found at humanepa.org/adoption. Also, they can call the Humane League at 717-393-6551 to inquire about an adoptable animal.

SPCA

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center is offering modified public services. Meet-and-greet appointments are offered daily. Visit PSPCA.org to view the profiles of available animals.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The center also has begun appointment-only spay/neuter surgeries on Tuesdays and is continuing to provide vaccine clinics from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

To schedule appointments, email Lancaster@pspca.org.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Lancaster CARES/Furever Home

Now open by appointment only. Animal adoptions will be scheduled upon receipt and approval of applications. See website for applications: fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com/animals

The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals

The office is closed and all pets are in foster care. All staff are working from home and still on call for all animal emergencies. Adoptions have resumed. Anyone interested can set up an appointment for a safe distance meet and greet.

Pet Pantry of Lancaster County

The thrift shop has reopened but is limited to two members per household and a 10-minute time limit.

Adoption room visitation will be permitted only for preapproved adoption applications. Visitation is limited to two members per household.

Pet Pantry has resumed its spay and neuter clinics as well as its trap/neuter/return clinics for feral cats.

Vaccine clinics also will be available the first Saturday of each month. Call 717-983-8878 for availability of appointments or visit petpantrylc.org for more information.