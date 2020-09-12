There is perhaps no sight as familiar to me as the extravagant, brightly colored carpet that covers every inch of the Regal Cinema on Millersville Pike.

Several times a year, my partner John and I would walk hand-in-hand down the building's musky halls to the theater that housed whichever movie we wanted to see.

It's one of the biggest things we missed when COVID-19 restrictions closed down most non-essential businesses, including movie theaters.

Ten years ago, before I had met John, I would have at best considered myself a casual film consumer not worried about awards shows or what movies were best-regarded.

I was more of a book reader, more interested in painting the visuals in my head as opposed to having them presented to me.

John, on the other hand, painted his world with movie scenes, lore and creative energy. It didn't take long for him to immerse me into the beautiful intricacies that film could hold.

I met John's mom and sister after we had dated for about a month in late December 2010. We all had dinner together at an Italian restaurant, and then watched our first movie together: "Brokeback Mountain."

That night, John and I also shared our first kiss.

"Brokeback Mountain" was a heart-wrenching movie, laced with love and loss, identity and self-preservation. And if John could share a movie this great with me, I was excited to see what other suggestions he had tucked away.

We watched a lot of movies, new and old, while we waited out our teenage years that seemed to go by entirely too slow.

When we moved from York to Lancaster into a tiny, ill-managed apartment, our habit of watching movies remained constant.

We walked by the same theater attendants week after week, and wondered if we had yet reached the point of recognition. We watched everything from dramas to horror flicks, and were regulars at both Regal and Kendig Square Movies.

Not long after moving to Lancaster city, we discovered a small theater with a fun name in the middle of a large office building on West James St.

It was the only local theater that showed the movie "Dear White People."

John and I already loved indie flicks, but Zoetropolis allowed us to take that love and turn it into a permanent mainstay.

Zoetropolis gave us the opportunity to explore film as an art, with titles like "Moonlight," "The Florida Project" and "Swiss Army Man" all appearing first in the indie arthouse theater long before mainstream theaters gave those films any mind, if at all.

Blockbusters in the big-named theaters are always fun, but many of my most-loved films are nestled in memories of Zoetropolis's two locations (the original location was on West James St.; their current theater/restaurant space is on North Water St. in Lancaster city).

We eagerly await Zoetropolis's showings.

Throughout the quarantine, John has watched a couple-hundred films at home; his adoration for the art inspires me, though my attention span doesn't allow for the same dedication. We were ready for theaters to reopen.

Naturally, he was excited when Regal reopened its Lancaster movie theater last Friday, Aug. 28.

The first movie he wanted to see was a long-awaited one, "The New Mutants," a story that takes place in the X-Men universe. The movie had been delayed for roughly three years.

And though I mostly stayed home aside from the occasional grocery trip during the course of the pandemic, I was excited for our long-celebrated tradition to continue.

My desire for a sense of normalcy trumped my fears of potentially crowded public space.

We were two of just four people in the theater. We kept our masks on, except to slurp a cherry slushie and shovel handfuls of under-buttered popcorn into our mouths. Overall, I had no complaints.

And after the movie was over, we sat in my car and talked about it. We talked about its cliches, its strong suits, our shared love for Anya Taylor-Joy.

It felt like old times, before life involved social distancing and being mindful of invisible pathogens that could infect us at any time.

It's easy to flourish in different hobbies when you've been in a relationship for 10 years. I've started a candle-making business, he's working on making card and board games.

But one thing that will always bring us back to our roots is our mutual love of film.