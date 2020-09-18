September is National Recovery Month, and for those in the recovery community, it’s a time to celebrate and spread the message that there is hope out there for people struggling with substance abuse.

The Lancaster County Recovery Alliance seeks to normalize the recovery process and promote it as a journey of hope and healing with the seventh annual Recovery Day Lancaster event, which takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event — like most events in 2020 — will look a little different than in past years. This year’s Recovery Day Lancaster will be held virtually.

The event will feature music, sharing sessions, roundtable discussions, a closing ceremony celebrating everyone that participated virtual run/walk events over the summer, a Serenity Circle and more. The Lancaster County Recovery Alliance and The Cultured Professional — a locally based podcasting platform — will host livestreaming watch parties on Facebook.

Last year, the organizers of Recovery Day Lancaster partnered with the 521 Club, an East Lampeter-based recovery meeting space, to combine their concert event, Recovery Rocks, into one event with Recovery Day. That partnership continues this year.

Organizers say this year’s event seeks to maintain the spirit of togetherness, fun and community while maintaining social distance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Members of the Lancaster Recovery Alliance and friends of the group organized virtual 5K events and solicited videos from people in the recovery community sharing their experiences.

Local musicians Bernard Sarkissian, Camela Widad, Leo DiSanto and Brian Copperthite add performances to the virtual event.

“Music has always been a part of our day, and so we don’t want to lose that,” says James Severson, Lancaster Recovery Alliance co-chair and committee member. “It’s been challenging this year to say the least to go from a live event to virtual.”

But it’s a challenge that Severson and other committee members were eager to tackle, especially during a year when those in recovery have had to adapt how they get support.

“The pandemic has really been a challenge for those in early recovery because all of what we know is to say, ‘Hey get out there and be a part (of the recovery community) and help others,’ and the health systems and government is saying stay apart,” Severson says. “I think recovery has really learned a lot about itself. I think (recovery) didn’t used give a lot of importance to online meetings, and now that’s kind of what recovery has been reduced to, so I just think we need to adapt to that. We need to adjust our way of doing things.”

In an article that appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline in March, Matt Supplee, the event coordinator of the 521 Club weighed in on the importance of maintaining good sobriety practices and continuing to meet during the pandemic. “Because we’re kind of in two pandemics if you think about it," Supplee said.

It’s an idea that appears in many articles about isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and substance use. It’s been reported that alcohol sales are on the rise during the pandemic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website points out that “social distancing guidance and stay-at-home orders may lead to higher numbers of people using substances alone, without others around to administer naloxone, perform life-saving measures, or call for help in case of overdose.”

Karen Carnabucci, a licensed clinical social worker and alterative therapist, agrees that during this time of enforced isolation, uncertainty and collective trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that people in recovery may be

struggling.

“When we feel threatened or scared we risk going to very old and not-so-healthy behaviors,” Carnabucci says. “I think that we have to be alert to what is healthy and what is self-destructive — and certainly that could be using substances, reusing substances, even though somebody has been in recovery for a while.”

Carnabucci notes that in many recovery programs feeling connected to a community is a big part of the process for many people.

“With 12-step programs the main piece of medicine is being connected and to share the process that you are in — including feelings and thoughts and questions and choices and worries and gratitude,” Carnabucci says.

Severson says that while the model of anonymity traditionally favored by many 12-step programs works for many people, it’s a concept based on people’s fear of being stigmatized.

“We have kind of a punitive society. Individuals have lost jobs and been ostracized because of a medical condition, so historically a lot of people have chosen to recovery anonymously,” Severson says. “My focus is that we can’t show people that recovery happens if we’re doing it in the shadows. We have to step out into the sunlight, we have to wave our arms around and go “I’m a person in recovery. I’m afflicted with the disease of addiction, and this is what I’m doing about it.’”

That’s why, for Severson, in times of isolation and uncertainty, events like Recovery Day Lancaster are more important than ever.

“It makes our communities healthier if we embrace our recovery community,” Severson says. ”As opposed to ostracizing or throwing (people struggling with substance use) in jail or trying to ignore them.”