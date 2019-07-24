Red cabbage, also known as purple cabbage, has been a popular ingredient for decades in Lancaster County cooking.

With LNP celebrating its 225th anniversary this year, we have compiled some red cabbage recipes from the past.

Try these dishes from recipes in local newspapers, spanning the period of 1918 to 1983.

LIBERTY CABBAGE

Slice red cabbage and soak in cold water. Put one quart in stewpan with 2 tablespoons fat, 1 half-teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon finely chopped onion, few gratings of nutmeg and a few grains cayenne.Cover and cook until cabbage is tender.Add 2 tablespoons vinegar and 1/2 tablespoons sugar, and cook 5 minutes.

— From the Semi-Weekly New Era, July 13, 1918

OLDTIME RED CABBAGE

Makes 8 or more servings.

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons butter or margarine

• 1 medium head (2 1/2 pounds) red cabbage, knife-shredded to make 6 cups.

• 2 small onions, thinly sliced

• 2 large cooking apples, pared and thickly sliced

• 1/2 cup red currant jelly

• 1 bay leaf

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup water

• 1/3 cup cider vinegar

• 1 ham bone with some meat and fat left on.

Directions:

In a large kettle, melt the butter; add the remaining ingredients (except the ham bone) and mix together.

Bury the ham bone in the center.

Bring to a boil; cover and simmer until cabbage is very tender — about 2 hours.

If necessary, boil gently toward end of cooking period to reduce liquid.

Remove bay leaf and ham bone; add salt if necessary.

— From the Daily Intelligencer Journal, Jan. 20, 1966

SWEET AND SOUR RED CABBAGE

Heat 2 tablespoons of fat in a spider (a cast-iron skillet with legs); add 1 head of shredded red cabbage and 2 sour apples, sliced.

Pour boiling water over them and let cook until tender; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of flour, add 4 tablespoons brown sugar and a half-cup of vinegar.

Cook about 10 minutes longer. Serve hot.

— From the Lancaster New Era, April 16, 1925

RED CABBAGE AND APPLES

Makes 4 (1-cup) servings

Ingredients:

• 1/2 tablespoon oil

• 2 tablespoons minced onion

• 3 cups coarsely chopped red cabbage

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• 1/2 cup water

• 3 tablespoons vinegar

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon caraway seed

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 apple, thinly sliced

Directions:

In a large skillete, cook onion and cabbage in oil over medium heat.

Cook 5 minutes, stirring fequently. Mix cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water, and set aside.

Add remaining water, vinegar, brown sugar, caraway seeds and salt to cabbage mixture.

Cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Stir cornstarch paste into cabbage. Add apple slices and cook about 2 minutes, or until apples reach desired tenderness.

Calories: 77 per serving.

— From the Lancaster New Era, May 11, 1983

— Recipes compiled by Mary Ellen Wright, LNP staff writer for features