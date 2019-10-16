Students are about a month and a half into a new school year, and have gotten back into their school lunch routine.

During this week every year, the Student Nutrition Association observes National School Lunch Week to call attention to the importance of school lunches.

Lunches help fuel students’ bodies for learning, athletics and other activities. They must also nourish children of every body type, and those who may have food allergies, sensitivities or other special nutritional needs.

In observance of school lunch week, we asked registered dietitians around Lancaster County to offer guidance and suggest healthy menu options — whether offered in school or packed at home — for different student populations.

Their responses have been edited for length.

General advice for elementary, middle and high school students

Nicole Keever, registered dietitian with Mid Atlantic Nutrition Specialists, a private practice in Salunga:

For our youngest clients, the trick can become making sure they have energy-dense choices to support their growth.

Although we certainly want to include fruits and veggies, it’s also really important to make sure they are getting enough energy over all.

I recommend including a protein and/or dairy, grain, fruit and/or veggie, and a dietary fat at each meal.

Children may not finish all components, and that’s OK.

It’s important to honor preferences while still continuing to present new foods. A few examples include:

— Turkey and cheese wrap on a tortilla with apple slices with peanut or almond butter, yogurt and a yummy piece of chocolate.

— Whole-wheat crackers, hummus dip, cheese slices, favorite veggies (try cucumber slices, carrots, bell peppers) and grapes with a favorite cookie.

High school students begin to transition into making more of their own decisions about what foods to eat, rather than only how much to eat.

This is an important step in creating the independence and self-awareness we hope to see in an adult with a healthy relationship with food.

Janelle Glick, wellness dietitian with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health:

Younger children often enjoy finger foods, so make a healthy “Lunchable”: hard-boiled eggs, cheese cubes, turkey roll-ups, veggies or fruit on a skewer with ranch, honey mustard or hummus, whole-grain crackers, tortellini or ravioli with spaghetti sauce for dipping, a yogurt tube or cup and a homemade granola ball or bar.

You can also serve nut butter, banana or dried cranberries or raisins, grated carrot or finely chopped celery on a whole-grain wrap as a tasty alternative to peanut butter and jelly.

For any age but especially for more mature taste buds, use leftovers in creative ways, such as roasted veggies in a whole-grain wrap with hummus or baba ganoush (a mashed eggplant appetizer); bite-sized pieces of chicken breast with a dipping sauce such as pesto, reduced-sugar ketchup or barbecue sauce; or leftover steamed green beans with hummus or salad dressing.

Perhaps your child would rather drink lunch than eat it. A green smoothie in a thermos (where they can’t see the color) is a good way to get in lots of great nutrition.

Spinach or kale, banana, blueberries, unsweetened almond milk, collagen protein powder, cinnamon and chia seeds or ground flaxseeds are some of my favorite ingredients for a healthy green smoothie.

They may like to build their own lunch with a make-your-own pizza: a whole-grain English muffin, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and chopped veggies.

Fran Hadley and Stephanie Snader, dietitians at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital:

A balanced meal would include three to four food groups.

If packing lunch, here are some examples of foods to provide:

— Starch: Whole-grain pita pocket, whole-grain crackers, 100% whole-grain bread, a higher fiber and lower sugar granola bar, whole-wheat tortilla, whole-grain cereal or whole-grain bagel.

— Fruit: Any fresh fruit, whole or sliced; canned fruit packed in juice or water; or 2 tablespoons dried fruit.

— Vegetables: Carrot sticks, chopped raw vegetables, low-sodium vegetable juice.

— Dairy: 8 ounces skim or 1% milk, 6 ounces low-fat regular or Greek yogurt, 2 ounces shredded cheese, a low-fat cheese stick or cottage cheese.

— Protein: 2 to 3 ounces lunch meat (turkey or chicken breast, lean ham, roast beef), 2 to 3 ounces tuna packed in water, 2 tablespoons nut butter, hard-boiled eggs, beans.

Meg Orr, dietitian with UPMC Lititz:

As a general guideline, all school-aged students should follow a well-rounded diet that includes each food group with each meal: fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein.

Appropriate portion sizes will increase as the child ages and can also depend on individual activity levels.

And it’s just good common sense to substitute high-sugar foods foods with healthier, lower-sugar options.

For example, whole-grain Cheerios can replace Frosted Flakes. Homemade whole-grain zucchini or banana bread can be a nice substitute for a Pop-Tart.

Swap out the fruit cup with heavy syrup or fruit juice with added sugar for a whole piece of fruit and the added benefit of the extra fiber it brings.

Students involved in athletics

Keever: The student athlete needs a significant amount of nutrition. Nearly all of the athletes I see in practice aren’t eating enough to support their peak athletic performance.

Muscle cells need glucose and we get glucose from carbohydrates. With low-carbohydrate diets going around as a current weight loss fad, I frequently see athletes providing themselves with insufficient fuel.

I recommend including three well-rounded meals in addition to both pre- and post-competition snacks.

A portable snack with carbohydrates such as a Clif Bar or a piece of peanut butter bread can be a good option for a pre-practice snack.

Afterwards, chocolate milk is a traditional go-to for a reason; it provides a great mix of protein, lipid and carbohydrates.

Glick: Some lunch options for athletes could be:

— Whole-wheat pasta with red sauce and chicken breast in a thermos, salad on the side, fresh fruit.

— Bean and quinoa salad with chopped veggies and homemade vinaigrette, fruit and low-sugar yogurt cup.

— Leftover pork-fried brown rice with plenty of veggies in a thermos, yogurt cup, fresh fruit.

— Chicken or tuna salad with whole-grain crackers, carrots, celery; piece of fruit with natural peanut butter, string cheese.

— Turkey and cheese on whole-wheat bread with mustard, lettuce, tomato; carrots and hummus; fruit, nuts.

— If a student is hungry before their sport, they can snack on a half PB&J, or a piece of fruit and a handful of nuts, or a cup of full-fat plain yogurt with fruit mixed in.

Orr: For kids involved in athletics, a higher level of carbohydrates and protein may be needed for sustained energy and muscle development.

Energy from the carbs are released in the muscle, which provide an optimum energy source during physical activity. An example of a breakfast for an athlete could contain: a medium orange, two whole-grain pancakes, 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, and 1 cup low-fat milk.

Students who follow a gluten-free diet

Glick: Gluten-free lunch ideas:

— Black bean, corn, quinoa, avocado, tomato salad with homemade balsamic vinaigrette; fruit, yogurt.

— Yogurt-fruit, gluten-free granola parfait; side salad with homemade vinaigrette, nuts.

— Gluten-free pasta salad with veggies, white beans, homemade vinaigrette, fruit, string cheese.

— Egg/tuna/chicken salad on greens or gluten-free bread; slice of cheddar cheese, fruit.

— Chickpea, tomato, peppers, brown rice over greens with homemade vinaigrette.

— Homemade veggie soup in a thermos with string cheese, fruit, tube of yogurt.

Orr: There are gluten-free options available for foods like breads, pretzels, muffins, cereal, etc.

Lunch for a child who is gluten-free could contain: 3 ounces chicken breast, 1/2 cup gluten-free pasta, 1/2 cup steamed vegetables, 1 cup strawberries, and 1 cup of milk or milk alternative.

Students who have common food allergies (peanuts, tree nuts, etc.)

Keever: There are some tasty, safe alternatives to common allergens. One of the most common allergies for children is peanuts and peanut butter.

For some children with a peanut allergy, they may be able to safely consume almond butter or sunflower butter. Both are great alternatives that make the traditional PB&J a real option with only a slight variation of the type of nut butter used.

Alternative nut butters can also be used in baking as well as a dip for celery or apple slices.

Glick: Some nut-free lunch ideas:

— BLTs and cheese on whole-wheat pitas, baby carrots, sliced apples, yogurt for dipping.

— Tomato soup in a thermos, string cheese, whole-grain crackers.

— Sunflower seed butter and jelly on whole grain bread, fruit, yogurt pouch.

— Hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese cubes, deli turkey cubes, honey mustard, whole grain crackers, grape tomatoes, canned peaches.

— Banana and cream cheese on whole wheat bread, carrots and celery, ranch dressing.

— Whole-wheat pasta with sauce and mozzarella and green beans in a thermos, cup of yogurt, fruit.

— Spinach salad with hard-boiled egg, tuna, tomatoes, chickpeas, sunflower seeds and homemade vinaigrette, fruit, string cheese.

Orr: There are food options from the same food groups that can be consumed for people with allergies.

Those allergic to eggs and/or shellfish can choose another source of protein such as poultry or a plant-based protein such as edamame.

Many dairy products such as milk and cheese come in lactose-free forms or in plant-based forms such as almond milk, rice milk, etc.

Students who have a higher-than-recommended BMI (Body Mass Index) and/or have a sedentary lifestyle

Keever: I do not change my basic nutrition recommendations based on the size body a person inhabits.

Children of all BMIs need the same access to well-rounded meals that prioritize both nutrition and pleasure.

Children of all BMIs are also able to be the experts of their bodies’ hunger and fullness cues. A child never needs a diet.

The goal is to promote body awareness and foster a kind and nurturing relationship with food. When we create a safe and kind food relationship for kids, they will grow into exactly the bodies they are genetically intended to have.

Glick: Stay away from processed foods that contain white flour and added sugars, fried foods (fries, chicken, donuts), and greasy foods (burgers, pizza) and sweetened drinks.

Choose whole, minimally processed foods and include plenty of nonstarchy veggies. Whole grain breads, fruit and veggies provide fiber, which helps you to feel fuller longer.

Lunch ideas:

— Whole-wheat pita with turkey and cheddar cheese and mustard, baby spinach leaves, fresh fruit, yogurt cup, water.

— Chicken breast over baby kale, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, chick peas, pumpkin seeds, homemade vinaigrette, fresh fruit, string cheese, water.

— Whole-grain pasta with sauce, steamed veggies in a thermos; cup of yogurt, carrots and celery with hummus, water.

— Black bean, corn, brown rice, avocado, tomato salad with homemade salad dressing; fresh fruit, string cheese, water.

— Leftover chicken veggie soup in a thermos, cheddar cheese cubes, fresh fruit, nuts, water.

Easy general recipe ideas for student meals

Snader: Here are two easy ideas:

— Whole-grain wrap with precooked chicken (leftover rotisserie chicken, chicken breast deli meat) and add romaine lettuce and tzatziki sauce or light Caesar dressing; serve with fruit and yogurt.

— Taco salad jars: Layer leftover taco meat (ground beef or chicken strips), diced tomatoes, diced lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa, cooked beans and cooked corn into a mason jar. Serve chilled with baked tortilla chips and fruit.

Jacklyn Van Arsdale, dietitian with Mid Atlantic Nutrition Specialists:

One of my favorite recipes that made an appearance in my own lunch box this week is stoplight salad.

It is super simple. It can be made with fresh veggies, but is also super easy to make from canned veggies at any time of year.

STOPLIGHT SALAD

Ingredients:

• 2 cups diced tomatoes (fresh or 1 can)

• 2 cups corn (or 1 can)

• 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 2 cups diced green peppers (or any green vegetable; I’ve also used green beans and snow peas depending on what I have handy)

Directions:

Combine veggies and beans in a bowl. Add balsamic vinaigrette to taste. Serve with scoop-shaped tortilla chips.