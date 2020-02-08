Sunday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day, a day when several chain restaurants and other stores offer special pizza deals and new pizza-related products and contests. Here are some of the ones being offered at companies with locations in our area.
This list will be updated as additional offers are announced.
Note: Pizza promotions could vary by location and franchise. To be sure your local restaurant is participating, be sure to call ahead.
• Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods is offering its 10-inch brick oven pizzas for $5 on Sunday, at the made-to-order counters at both Lititz (1050 Lititz Pike) and Rohrerstown (301 Rohrerstown Road) locations. Pizzas are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Stauffers’ signature brick oven pizza of the month for February is Chicken Cordon Pizza, featuring diced breaded chicken tenders, ham, Alfredo sauce, Swiss cheese and sharp mustard, but there are plenty of other varieties including veggie, sweet chili chicken and cheesesteak.
• Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, is offering 12-inch cheese pizzas for $5 on Sunday.
• Cici’s Pizza is offering three large one-topping pizza for $15 through the end of the day Sunday at participating locations. You must download and present this coupon with the offer code 3 for $15: bit.ly/CiciPizzaCode.
• Domino’s Pizza is running a sweepstakes on social media, with a prize of free pizza for a year. To enter the sweepstakes, participants have to retweet the sweepstakes rules from the @dominos Twitter feed, or “like” the #WinDominosPizza post on Instagram and tag a friend. The rules for the contest are here.
• In the stores, Caulipower, a maker of cauliflower-based frozen pizza, crusts, chicken tenders and tortillas that are sold in grocery stores, is offering a year’s supply of Cauliflower pizza to new parents whose baby is born on National Pizza Day, Sunday. For information, visit eatcaulipower.com/BornOnPizzaDay.
Search for other Pizza Day deals by using the hashtag #NationalPizzaDay on social media.