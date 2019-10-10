Autumn is the time to celebrate the harvest, and nobody knows that better than the folks at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum.

This weekend marks the 60th annual Harvest Days, Landis Valley’s oldest and largest family event.

Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors to the complex can enjoy a variety of Colonial demonstrations, food, live music, activities for kids and even pumpkin picking.

Patrons also can taste heirloom varieties of apples and watch them become apple butter and cider, watch wool go from sheep to shawl, and take a horse-drawn wagon ride through the grounds.

Landis Valley has been welcoming folks to Harvest Days for decades, and organizers take pride in the fact that the celebration has retained its flavor through the years.

“We have tried and have stayed true to the earlier years by continuing to present an event that both educates and entertains our visitors with traditional craft, cooking and farming demonstrations,’’ says Cindy Kirby-Reedy, marketing and special events coordinator.

“Of course, we also enjoy providing fun activities for children that include hands-on crafts and our discovery tent.’’

Landis Valley is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road (Route 272). Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for kids 6-11 and free for children 5 and under.

For more information, call 717-569-0401 or click here.