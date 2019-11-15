O Henry’s classic Christmas story, “The Gifts of the Magi,” will be performed at Cavod Academy, 685 W. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 6 through 15.
It is Christmas in New York, but for Jim and Della, it’s a tough time. Deeply in love, they are out of work and penniless.
So, they each sell their most precious possessions in order to buy each other gifts.
Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for students and $25 for reserved seating.
For more information, call 717-354-3355 or go to cavod.org/theatre/
Here are dates and showtimes:Dates & Show Times:
Friday, December 6th 7p.m.
Saturday, December 7th 2p.m.
Saturday, December 7th 7p.m.
Sunday, December 8th 4p.m.
Friday, December 13th 7p.m.
Saturday, December 14th 2p.m.
Saturday, December 14th 7p.m.
Sunday, December 15th 4p.m.