Catching up with Rob Grote, of the Districts, on accidentally releasing an album during a pandemic

For Rob Grote and just about every person on the planet, the view from March 6 looked a lot clearer than it does more than two months later.

In early March, Grote and the Districts, the Lancaster County-born, Philadelphia-based band that Grote has fronted for nearly half of his 25 years on this planet were poised to release their fourth album, "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere," on March 13.

Dozens of concert dates in Europe and the United States, including a hometown show at the Chameleon Club on April 17, were planned to follow. The band also features Connor Jacobus on bass and Braden Lawrence on drums, and Pat Cassidy on guitar. Grote, Jacobus and Lawrence are Warwick High School graduates; Cassidy is from Chester County.

When LNP | LancasterOnline first caught up with Grote on March 6, he was between dates in Georgia, chipperly answering questions on the band's 2020 plans and the making of the album.

"Lyrically, the whole record deals a lot with a desire to transcend some stuff," Grote said back in March. "Like, grappling with that feeling where you want to be miles away in a different situation, and then still being in the same spot."

Of course, Grote couldn't have known then how pertinent those themes would become to the world at large, nor could he have envisioned the cosmic irony behind an album titled "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere" releasing on the cusp of a viral outbreak.

A full two months after the record's release, Grote is in Philly, biding his time by hiking, meditating and writing and recording songs in his apartment. He has roommates, so isolation isn't a worry, but signs of time's malleability are beginning to show.

"It feels like it's going so slow but also, I can't really keep track of the time," says Grote about his quarantine. "It's all blurring together."

During the first week of social distancing, Grote used a constant cycle of home recording as a way to tune out news from the outside world. The balance of just releasing a new record and feeling the societal pressure to use the time to be creative felt somewhat at odds.

"It really made me think, like, 'Why do I work so hard?' You work really hard on something, and then a global pandemic happens," Grote says. "It just reaffirmed what I already thought about what capitalism expects of people."

While stuck at home, the Districts have sought alternative ways to promote the new album - an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, the charitable releases of old demos and several livestream sessions, now ubiquitous in the age of social distancing.

"I played a few of those [livestreams] at first, but then I cut way back," says Grote. "It's not a social event like a show, it's you being alone and staring at your phone, which kind of sucks."

Cheap regrets

One of the sadder ironies that the Districts face is that, while fans are stuck at home, the band has made one of its most lively, propulsive albums yet. From the ghostly hand claps on "My Only Ghost" that herald in the album to the jittery riffs of "Sidecar," each song on the album is imbued with a sense of urgency.

Grote says that the making of the album was markedly different than the band's three previous records out of necessity.

"I think we all felt a little uncertain about where we were heading and what we were doing," Grote said in March. "It was like we all woke up one day and thought, 'Oh, we've been doing this for years now.'"

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Instead of the typical workflow, which generally consisted of Grote bashing a song out on an acoustic guitar and bringing it to the rest of the band to flesh out, he began filling out his demos more, sometimes spending eight hours on a single song.

"I was a bit of a hermit, recording in my room all the time," Grote said. "I was making songs purely out of looking for an escape."

Once the song ideas were in place, the band decamped with a Tescam 16-track recorder to a cabin in Hudson Valley, New York, where the bulk of the work on the album was done. Longtime fans of the band - perhaps those who have followed the band from nearly a decade ago, when they were scrappy teenagers from Lititz releasing "Telephone" in 2012 - will note a leap not only in musicality, but the ways in which that musicality is presented, namely via more inventive production and arrangements.

"I'm not nervous about changing stuff up," Grote said in March. "If it doesn't make sense to people now, maybe two records from now they'll figure it out."

Still not going anywhere

These days, Grote is itching to get back on the road and playing new music, but not before it's safe and advantageous for fans to see them. They watched as the West Coast shows, then Midwest dates were cancelled in a matter of days.

On the day before the album's release, the Districts found out the entire tour was canceled, except for that night's show. Fittingly, that show was in Philadelphia at the beloved venue Union Transfer. Unbeknownst to fans, Grote and the Districts played their last show to date, playing all of "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere" as well as cherished songs from the bands' whole discography. The show ended with Grote and Lawrence duetting on "One by One," a song by the obscure but acclaimed folk songwriter Connie Converse.

"We go walking in the dark/we go walking out at night.

And it's not as lovers go/two by two, to and fro;

But it's one by one/one by one in the dark.

We go walking out at night/as we wander through the grass

We can hear each other pass/but we're far apart"

"The best part of music events is that they're social events," Grote says. "You're witnessing a performance, but you're also experiencing something together. I feel like that aspect is super important to being what it is."

Hopes are high at Fat Possum, the band's record label, that touring will be able to continue in the fall. The bands' website lists a full European tour commencing on Oct. 13, which includes a stop in Lancaster, United Kingdom. Caution is the name of the game here, which might explain a current lack of rescheduled North American dates, though Grote says those are forthcoming.

For now, Grote isn't going anywhere.

"I feel like we were the most prepared ever for this tour," Grote says. "But I don't think it'll be hard to pick back up when the time comes."