"Blue Collar Comedy Tour" alum Ron White is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

White's show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at hersheyentertainment.com and ticketmaster.com.

One of White's most famous bits is about being arrested, and when asked if he had any aliases, he gave a smart aleck response: "They call me... Tater Salad." The bit continues with an arrest 17 years later, in which White tells the police officer "You caught me! You caught the Tater."

White's often seen on stage with a scotch and cigar in hand. A press release for his upcoming tour notes he'll have a different drink in hand this time: tequila, since he purchased the company Number Juan Tequila.

White's achievements include two Grammy nominations, a feature in Cameron Crowe's showtime series "Roadies," and writing the New York Times Best Selling book "I Had the Right to Remain Silent... But I Didn't Have the Ability."

Hershey Theatre is located at 15 E. Caracas Ave. in Hershey. For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.