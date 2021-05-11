A little over a year after the nation found itself entranced by big cats and their eccentric owners, some of the cast members of "Tiger King" still have more stories to tell.

"Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King" comes to the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading on Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14.

Cast members John Reinke, Barbara Fisher, Joshua Dial and Kelci "Saff" Saffery will be onstage to tell stories, as well as answer fan questions during a Q&A.

The docu-series, which was one of the highest viewed original series in Netflix's history, featured the rivalry between big cat owners Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The series reportedly received 34 million viewers in its first week alone.

For more information on this and other shows at the Santander Performing Arts Center, visit santander-arena.com.