The pandemic has affected many activities, including how the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lancaster County program trains its volunteers.

CASA provides qualified and compassionate volunteers to advocate for children in foster care. They strive to provide a CASA volunteer to each child who needs one.

Court Appointed Special Advocates began in 1977 when a Seattle family court judge thought that volunteers assigned to advocate for children in the foster care system were the key to his ability to make better, more informed decisions in his courtroom.

This judge turned out to be correct, and communities across the country began to open their own CASA programs.

Today, CASA of Lancaster is part of a nationwide network of about 1,000 local programs. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and serves children in foster care in Lancaster County.

One of CASA’s current volunteers, Leigh Trayer, recommends becoming an advocate because, “the need for caring, consistent adults is so great for kids in the system. It’s not for everyone, because the details of a case can be rough, but if you can commit and be that one adult a child can depend on, it’s one of the most rewarding things you can do.”

Trayer would tell anyone who is considering becoming a CASA advocate to “commit to it with your whole being: heart, mind and soul. Once you meet the child you are assigned to, you will forever be someone who cares about them. Make sure you can be there for them.”

During this unprecedented time, CASA has moved its monthly information sessions online. These information sessions give a history of the program, the process of becoming a CASA advocate and the role and expectations of a volunteer.

The next information session is being held at 6 p.m. Monday. To register for this session, please email casa@casalancaster.org.

Other opportunities

Here are other upcoming volunteer opportunities in Lancaster County:

• Power Packs is excited to welcome back volunteers.

They anticipate using volunteers each week to help distribute almost 500 packs of food in multiple school districts from 8 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from Thursday through Aug. 13.

For more details, contact Annette at annette@powerpacks project.org or 717-615-3784.

• United Way of Lancaster County is seeking a volunteer to assist with cleaning out and organizing filing cabinets.

Scheduling is flexible, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. We are hoping to have this project completed by Aug. 1.

For more details, contact Audrey at Lilley@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122.

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ninth annual Rep. Mike Sturla Back to School Giveaway event, originally scheduled for

Aug. 16, has been postponed.

Although there is no rescheduled date at the moment, the planning team is hard at work figuring out how they can make sure that School District of Lancaster students have everything they need to succeed when they go back to school.

They will need your help when that time comes.

Possible projects could be donation sorting, donation delivery, registration assistance, setup and cleanup, bilingual translation and more.

If you are interested in volunteering with this event, contact Audrey at Lilley@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column.

For more information or a copy of submission guidelines, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.