Representatives from the Cartoon Network Hotel announced today that the hotel would be shutting down for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus.

According to an update on the hotel's website, people with current bookings will be contacted by Cartoon Network Hotel staff to reschedule or cancel bookings and to waive cancellation fees.

Though there is no exact date given for when the hotel might re-open, user bookings can only currently be made from the first of May onward.

The Cartoon Network Hotel opened to much fanfare on January 10 of this year, and is owned by Palace Entertainment, which also owns Dutch Wonderland.