Cartoon Network Hotel, the first of its kind in the country, will finally be opening its doors this Friday, January 10.

The hotel, which takes the place of the Continental Inn at 2285 Lincoln Highway East on Route 30, features various rooms, eateries and features all themed after recent Cartoon Network properties. Read below for things you need to know, as well as photo galleries and a review from when we stayed overnight last month.

The Basics

There are two fundamental types of rooms at the Cartoon Network Hotels - the standard room and the "Dream Suite." The former currently ranges around $187 per night, and the "Dream Suite" goes for $398 per night, though these figures can change depending on the weekend. There are 159 standard rooms, each with varying bedding options, including single king-sized beds, two queen-size beds and beyond. The four "Dream Suites" can hold up to eight people and feature multiple TVs, as well as living and dining areas.

The Shows

Across the entire hotel, six different Cartoon Network shows hold court - "Powerpuff Girls," "Steven Universe," "Adventure Time," "The Amazing World of Gumball," "Ben 10" and "We Bare Bears." This goes for both rooms and amenities throughout the property. When checking in, guests can request a specific theme for rooms. According to hotel representatives, these shows might eventually be swapped out for others, though there is no specific timetable on when that would be.

The Amenities

The Cartoon Network Hotel features both an indoor and outdoor pool, with the latter themed after "Adventure Time." There are two main dining areas - the "We Bare Bears" "Bearista Cafe," which offers coffee and alcoholic beverages for adults and the Cartoon Cafe, which is a full-service restaurant. Located in the lobby is the "Ben 10" themed "Omnicade," which combines classic arcade games with several virtual reality games. Finally, the Cartoon Network gift shop in the lobby includes some items that can only be found at the hotel. Both the gift shop and two eateries are open to the public, even if you don't have a room booked.

The Rest

The Cartoon Network Hotel currently offers various levels of discounts for military personnel, AAA members, AARP members and "Lancaster Staycationers" - Lancaster County residents with a valid ID. Pets are not allowed, though there is exceptions for service animals. Dietary accommodations can be made for those who are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian/vegan.