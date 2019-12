The world's first Cartoon Network Hotel finally has an opening date for its location near Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County.

Officials on Friday said the hotel will open Friday, January 10, 2020.

Tours were available to the media on Friday, December 6.

Digital team member Kevin Stairiker stayed the night on Thursday ahead of media tours.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Check out our sneak peek of the hotel below: