Full-circle moments are hard to come by.

Sure, it’s easy to conjure up one in a book or movie, a neat little bow on a storyline that someone wrote up, but in life, it tends to not be as simple.

Unless you’re Adam Chamberland of Cartel Brewing & Blending. In 2015, Chamberland entered the homebrewing competition at Lititz Craft Beer Fest. A Lancaster transplant out of New England, Chamberland had been homebrewing for seven years when he collaborated with his friend Brian Patterson on a stout infused with espresso called Stowaway Stout. The beer won first place, which led to the beer being featured on draft at the now-shuttered JoBoy’s Brew Pub in Lititz.

Six years later, Chamberland is now leading the charge at his own brewery, Cartel in Lancaster city, and is returning to the Lititz Craft Beer Fest this weekend at Tait, with Stowaway in tow.

“(The fest) reached out and said, any chance you still make that beer? Because people ask for it,” says Chamberland, sitting at a table at Cartel. “I haven’t made it since. So we brewed it, and we’re actually getting ready to put some in a whiskey barrel and keg the rest. We’ll be pouring that at all three sessions at the festival. Some breweries are doing only one or two sessions. We just said we’ll do all three because I think it’s a great event, and a good cause.”

All proceeds from the festival benefit Lititz AMBUCS, a nonprofit dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities. Since its inception in 2014, Lititz Craft Beer Fest has raised more than $430,000.

Three sessions

The beer festival returns for three sessions on Saturday and Sunday, after a year off due to COVID-19 concerns. Cartel will be among 50 area breweries offering beers new and old, traditional and off kilter. Despite this being Cartel’s first time entering the festival as a proper microbrewery, Chamberland says the pre-festival legwork is not as intensive as one might think.

“I wouldn’t say it’s crazy planning,” Chamberland says. “I mean, you’re essentially brewing beer and kegging beer and transporting beer, which is what we do already. The biggest thing for me is being intentional with what beers we’re going to serve. The temptation I’ve seen — and I’ve seen this a lot — is that you have some breweries that do so many festivals that they get kind of jaded with the idea. It turns into, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do this festival, what kegs do we need to get rid of?’ And I’m not saying that that’s the case all the time. We’re obviously all supportive of each other.”

Craft Brewers Week

The event comes at the tail end of a week dedicated to showing that supportive nature, the first-ever Lancaster Craft Brewers Week.

Cartel is part of the Lancaster Craft Brewers Guild, a union of 17 county breweries that recently came together to create the LCBG County Wide IPA. It’s a promising group to be a part of, especially considering Cartel’s relative newness in its space.

Cartel officially moved into its home in the 900 block of North Prince Street in March 2020, with several pushbacks before finally opening to the public in 2021.

“Then we were looking to open November or December of 2020, and we were still like, are we shut down, are we not shut down?” Chamberland says. “So we just said, ‘Let’s suck it up and sit tight a few more months, and take our time making the beer.’ You spend all this time making the place, and some people just get so eager to open, that they’re like, ‘Oh no, I’ve got to make beer now,’ and the temptation is to rush the beer, but the beer is what fuels this thing, so why would you rush that process? So we slowed down and were able to open with eight or nine beers on tap, which is more than average, and they all got really good reviews.”

The original batch of Stowaway was created in conjunction with Passenger Coffee, which provided roughly 40 ounces of espresso straight from the Passenger espresso machine into a 10-gallon batch of stout beer. Though Chamberland says scaling up the recipe is slightly different nowadays, he’ll still be pulling in espresso from Passenger.

If you see Chamberland at the festival, stop and say hello — you might just get lucky and get a secret tasting along with the Stowaway.

“I like engaging with beer fans,” Chamberland says. “Sometimes, I might have a cache of beer under the table as a sort of secret menu type of thing. Especially if someone comes up and appreciates a specific style of beer, they’re going to appreciate something like that.

“And in order to identify those types of people, you have to have conversations, you have to engage,” he says. “You can’t just stare them in the face and hand them a beer and not have any personality.”