Two local leaders in the brewing and culinary field are the first two well-known Pennsylvanians being profiled in this season's "PCN Profiles" show on the PCN network.

• Carol Stoudt, a pioneering craft brewer in Adamstown, is the subject of the season opener, which premiered Sunday night, July 12, and will re-air at 10:30 a.m. today.

Stoudt, said to have been the first female brewer since Prohibition when she started Stoudts Brewing Co. in 1987, announced in February she is closing the brewery. She also said she will continue to brew beer for Stoudt's Black Angus Restaurant & Pub, the eatery next door that she runs with her husband, Ed Stoudt.

• Former White House chef John Moeller, the chef-owner of The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar in Lancaster, and State of Affairs Catering, will be profiled on "PCN Profiles" at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19. That profile will re-air at 6 and 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20.

Moeller, a Lancaster native, was a White House chef during three presidential administrations — those of presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

You can read more about the "PCN Profiles" show, which features interviews with various well-known people around the Keystone State, here.

The profiles also air on PCN's on-demand streaming service, which costs about $35 a year for a subscription.