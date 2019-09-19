One of the most beloved trivia facts about Lancaster is that for a single day in 1777, our city was the capital of the American colonies.
That's right - On Sept. 27, 1777, after British troops occupied Philadelphia, the capital at the time, they fled west, and rested in Lancaster for a day before moving the capital to York. (You can read more about the history here.)
And in 2012, Lancaster resident Matt Johnson spearheaded a campaign encouraging the city to celebrate its special day in history.
LoKal Experiences, the event company that brought "Witness: The Experience" and suggested bringing loop tours to Lancaster city, has teamed up with other local businesses to create a Capital Day scavenger hunt with a hefty cash prize.
Each weekday from now leading up to Capital Day, LoKal Experiences will release a video clue on its Facebook page about where to collect an in-person clue. An individual must have all seven clues to win, and the way to submit your answer to the scavenger hunt won't be revealed until the final clue is released on Sept. 27.
The first-place winner will receive a check for $1,777, presented by Mayor Danene Sorace at Penn Square at 5 p.m., Sept. 27. Tellus360 will host an after-party at 6 p.m. featuring Capital Day Cream Ale brewed by Wacker Brewing Co.
The event is sponsored by Members 1st Credit Union, Warehouse Hotel, Wacker Brewing Co. and Tellus360.
For more information, check out the scavenger hunt's Facebook event page and Lokal's Facebook page, where the clues will be posted.
The first clue was posted this morning at 11 a.m. Watch the video below.