The Rev. Eric Crichton is a numbers guy. That makes sense since he once served as secretary/treasurer for a textile company in Montreal.
In fact, in his apartment at Calvary Homes, he has a list of every baptism and every wedding he performed. And he will gladly tell you that in 23 years as senior pastor at Calvary Independent Church (now Calvary Church), membership swelled by 1,503. But that last item comes with an asterisk — he contends that he had little to do with the increase.
“That was all by the grace of God,” he said Monday while seated in the chapel that will be dedicated in his honor on Sunday.
Others may disagree with his humble assertion. The Rev. Robert M. Reid, speaking at a chapel fundraiser in March, said Crichton “loved people and had an amazing connection to them.”
Dan Snyder, director for development at Calvary Homes, said Crichton “was highly regarded amongst the congregation.”
When Clifford Hurter, president and CEO of Calvary Homes, told Crichton of the board’s decision to name the chapel for him, he said “I was just blown away.”
Sunday’s dedication will begin at 1 p.m. Ray Naugle will offer the dedication response; Crichton will offer the dedication prayer.
The chapel is part of Calvary’s $12.4 million renovation/expansion that includes a new administration and community center, improved personal care and skilled care facilities.
Early years
Crichton, 98, was born in Helensburgh, Scotland. Shortly after World War I, his father moved the family to Canada. As a youth, he felt God was calling him, but couldn’t see himself as a preacher.
“I was timid as a young boy,” he explained.
Following his service in the Canadian Army in World War II, Crichton took a job with William Textile company. That, he said, is when God again called him.
“He said I shouldn’t be in a secular position,” Crichton recalled.
In 1952, he and his wife, Dorothy, packed up their three children and moved to the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
By now, the timidity of his youth had disappeared and he soon began preaching to a congregation of 4,400 at Moody.
He was hired by Willowdale Baptist Church in Toronto following his graduation and was prepared to remain there for the rest of his life when Calvary came calling.
In 1963, Calvary was looking for a pastor. The Rev. Andrew Telford, a former colleague of Crichton’s, suggested they speak with him.
A group from Calvary traveled to Toronto, listened to his sermon and spoke about their impending vacancy.
“I told them ‘I’m committed here,’ ” he said.
The following year, he agreed to preach in Lancaster following a mission conference in Florida. On May 1, 1964, he became Calvary’s pastor.
It was Calvary’s strong missions program that initially gained his attention.
The church now supports roughly 100 missionaries around the world. “Many,” he said, “come from our membership.”
Crichton spent his entire ministry at the church at 1401 Espenshade Road. He retired in 1987 prior to the construction of the new campus on Valley Road.
Following his retirement from Calvary, he served as an interim pastor for six churches. He also served three terms on the Calvary Fellowship Homes board of trustees and as a member of the finance committee.
His wife of 66 years, Dorothy, died in 2010. He has three children: Douglas Crichton, Heather Crichton and Cheryl Rowley.
The name Crichton is well-known in Scotland. “That name goes back more than 1,000 years,” he said.
Crichton Castle is located southeast of Edinburgh and the clan’s coat-of-arms fits him perfectly. It reads: “God-Send-Grace.”