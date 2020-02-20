In the musical “Calling All Kates,” which opens Friday at Prima, Marc and Kate were all set to get married and take a trip around the world for their honeymoon.

Marc saw his life before him — a perfect family, a house with a white picket fence and all that good stuff.

Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Well, not so much.

Kate dumped her fiance and fled the day before Christmas, leaving Marc heartbroken.

That trip around the world? Non-refundable and nonexchangeable.

“Marc doesn’t want to cancel,” says Nathan Mittleman, who is directing “Calling All Kates.”

He comes up with a plan: He will find a woman with the same name as his former fiance — Kate McBride to be exact — and take the trip, platonically of course, with her.

IF YOU GO What: “Calling All Kates.” Where: Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave. When: Opens Friday, runs through March 14. Friday, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Cost: $38-$58. More info: primalancaster.org.

“Marc (played by Caleb Novell) has lost his footing in life,” Mittleman says. “He is emotionally drained and depressed. He is a very charming man, but he’s anxiety ridden. He’s certainly got his quirks and flaws.”

A Kate McBride comes forward. Needless to say, she’s got her quirks and flaws, too.

“She is very brave to choose to go on such an adventure,” says Lindsay Webster, who is playing Kate. “She’s led a sheltered life, bounced around from home to home. The fun of her is she is new to a lot of things and doesn’t understand social cultural norms we all know about.”

“The play opens at the airport where they meet each other on the plane,” Mittleman says. “We have a little flashback and discover what happened to Marc. And you learn about Kate’s unusual life, beginning with her birth in a Ponderosa Steak House.

“She has a great hunger to see what is beyond her walls,” Webster says. “She’s looking for adventure and is eager for this experience.”

The show has a Greek chorus of sorts, with Nicole Stacie playing the narrator, Mikey LoBalsamo as the pilot and Hope Summer and Rachel Wolin as flight attendants.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“They each play multiple characters, like servers in Italian cafes,” Mittleman says. “They go to Paris, Italy, London, Scotland, Kenya, Australia, (among other places).”

Theater tricks are used in order to travel to all those places, Mittleman says. “We have to get creative with props, lighting and costume pieces.”

One song may take the pair to any number of countries.

“At the top of the show, I’d describe them as hot and cold,” Mittleman says. “She’s hot, and he’s cold. She is so excited to be on the trip, and he is still going through what happened to him. We have this opposition, but it starts to warm up and they begin to have a good time.”

This being the theater, something has to change.

Does the relationship remain platonic? What, or more likely who, comes into the picture to throw a monkey wrench into it?

“Calling All Kates” is based on a true story, which was written in Reddit, a social media platform.

A Toronto man and his girlfriend planned a trip around the world but broke up before the trip happened.

He sought another woman with the same name to go on the platonic trip with him.

Chad Rabinovitz, director of the Adirondack Theatre Festival, earned a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and hired playwright Emily Goodson and composer and lyricist Jeremy Schonfelt to create “Calling All Kates.”

This marks only the third time the show has been produced.

“It’s still being worked on (with some tweaks),” Mittleman says.

“It’s really exciting,” Webster says. “Working on something so new is freeing artistically.”