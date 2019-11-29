The Jingle Bell Ring is in need of handbell ringers to make merry music.

The annual event, organized by Jeff Clouser of Palmyra, unites handbell ringers to play inside of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square & Lancaster Country Convention Center. The ringers will perform at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, during the hotel's Visit With Santa event.

Ringers are asked to play two natural bells in a three-octave range. Musicians should supply their own bells and a floor music stand as well. A registration fee is required.

To register or for more information, contact Clouser at centralpahandbellfestival@gmail.com by Sunday, Dec. 1.

Admission for audiences on Dec. 14 is free, but attendees are asked to donate non-perishable food items or money to Autumn's Food Pantry, located inside the Emerald Foundation at 2120 Oregon Pike.

The Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and Lancaster County Convention Center are located at 25 S. Queen St.