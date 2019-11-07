We’ve all seen them at petting zoos or local fairs. But just where do those adorable creatures called alpacas actually come from?
These smaller members of the camelid family live in the Andes Mountains of Chile, Peru and Bolivia.
Visitors to this weekend’s open house at Eastland Alpacas can learn a lot about the docile animals, plus meet and interact with a whole herd on the farm.
The annual event allows visitors to feed and lead the animals or take a wagon ride around the grounds for a broader view.
Other events include an obstacle course for alpacas led by the Lancaster County 4-H Club, barrel train rides, a balloon artist on stilts and educational talks about the animals. Food will be available.
Alpacas are raised for their fiber, much like sheep. They are shorn annually in the spring. Alpaca fiber is soft, warm, breathable and nonallergenic.
The farm has a gift shop with a variety of alpaca fiber products.
Admission to the open house is free, but donations are appreciated to help defray the costs of the annual event, happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Eastland Alpacas is at 2089 Risser Mill Road, Mount Joy. For more information, call 717-653-2757 or visit eastlandalpacas.com.