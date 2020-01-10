Year Bear award winners
Buy Now

Dave Mongiovi, left, of Lititz, raised more than $1,800, while Brad Graham, of Greencastle had the best beard.

 AMBER SOUTH | PUBLIC OPINION

Throughout 2019, a total of 16 men took part in a yearlong “Year Beard” competition to raise funds for The Tide radio ministry based in Chambersburg. During a gathering for shaves and awards last Saturday, it was announced they had raised $27,283.35. The photo above shows Dave Mongiovi, left, of Lititz, who raised the most funds (more than $1,800), and Brad Graham, of Greencastle, who received the award for best beard.