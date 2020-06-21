Shortly after 9/11 and his 30th birthday, our son bought a Toyota 4Runner, packed up all his belongings and moved to Colorado.

He fully embraced the Colorado lifestyle, which included camping in the rugged mountains. He planned a long weekend for his dear old Dad, me.

We were to drive up Schofield Pass to a camp site near Crested Butte, stay for two nights and really get close to nature.

The one thing he told me was an absolute necessity was a very good pair of boots — not just any boots, but Danner boots.

Having never heard of Danner boots, I went to Google to find out where Danner boots could be purchased.

Through some long-forgotten logic I decided that I would purchase my boots from the Leacock Shoe Store on Old Leacock Road.

Never having been to the Old Leacock Road, I once again consulted Google and found that all I needed to do was head East on the Old Philadelphia Pike with a fast car and full tank of gas and watch for Old Leacock Road.

I found it, and turned south off of Route 340, and about a half-mile up the road I found the Leacock Shoe Store.

The building was unpretentious. A large sign on the door read “NO DOGS ALLOWED,” which was surprising since upon entering I was greeted by a large, friendly retriever-type dog.

I knelt down to pet him and said in a too-loud, sarcastic voice, “I guess you don’t know how to read!” To the left of the door at the cash register a seated man said, “He’s my service dog, I am blind.”

Somewhat chastened, I muttered, “Oh,what a fine dog you have.”

I quietly disappeared in the racks of shoes in the back of the store. The $125 boots now in hand, I proceeded to the checkout counter. The blind proprietor was the only person there.

As I went for my wallet, a sinking feeling hit me. “I’ll bet they don’t take credit cards.”

He quickly confirmed that, but said he would take a personal check. I did not have a blank check either.

I said that I would go to an ATM for some cash, and then realized I had a $225 check written to me from my daughter.

It was a very long shot, but I told the man I did have a check from my daughter.

He asked me where I lived, and I told him near Landisville. But my daughter lived in Rhode Island.

So, this blind store owner accepted the check — a piece of paper — and gave me my change of $100 in cash, and I walked out of the store with my new boots.

Only in Lancaster County, Pa.

By the way, the boots were great and we did get close to nature. But I will never forget that Leacock Shoe Store transaction.

The author lives in Lancaster.

