Restaurants, stores and organizations in Lancaster County will offer free and discounted meals and services over the the next few days in honor of Veterans Day on Monday.

Here is a list of just some of those discounts.

Unless otherwise noted, these discounts and deals apply to the Monday Veterans Day holiday only. Most cover both veterans and active-duty members of the military Most also require military ID or proof of service to receive the discount.

For discounts and freebies at chain restaurants, be sure to ask whether your local location is participating in the discount program.

This list will be updated online as more discounts and programs are announced.

Meal deals

• Applebee’s Grill & Bar: A free entree from among six different dishes on a special Veterans Day menu.

• Buffalo Wild Wings: Free boneless wings and fries.

• Chili's: Free meal; choose from among seven entrees on a special menu.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy one, get one free entree for veterans, active-duty military, reserves, National Guard, military spouses and retired military, with ID. The offer is good on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Free pumpkin pie latte (hot or iced) or a slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake.

• Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night, 5-9 p.m. Monday, a free dinner with beverage.

• Hoss’s Steak & Sea: Free salad bar.

• Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant: Sunday and Monday, complimentary burger or sandwich with non-alcoholic beverage. In addition, if you buy an Iron Hill gift card and personalize a thank-you ornament for a veteran between Sunday and Dec. 1, Iron Hill will match all donations up to $5,000. Gift cards will be distributed over the holiday season to local veterans and their families through the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

• Outback Steakhouse: A Heroes Discount of 20% now through Monday for servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders with ID.

• Primanti Bros.: Free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich Sunday and Monday.

• Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu; choice among seven different appetizers or among five desserts.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews: Free Red's Tavern Double burger and bottomless steak fries.

• Shady Maple: 50% off any meal at the Shady Maple Smorgasbord and 20% off anything at the Shady Maple Gift Shop.

• Sheetz: Free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular-size fountain drink. Also, at locations with a car wash, veterans and active-duty military can get a free car wash.

• Texas Roadhouse: Free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can choose among 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu.

Other services

• AACA Museum, the automobile museum at 161 Museum Drive, Hershey, is offering veterans and active-duty military free admission Monday. A special group of military vehicles, such as a 1942 Ford Jeep GPW, will be on display.

• Amazon Prime: Veterans and active military will get $40 off a year's membership to Amazon Prime — that's $79 instead of $119 — now through Monday when they sign up here.

• The Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E., will waive the adoption fee for any veteran adopting a dog, cat or other critter between Saturday and Monday.

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Great Clips salons: Free haircuts for veterans, or a card for use for a haircut at a later date.

Military records for all

In addition, Ancestry.com is opening up its archive of U.S. military records to everyone, for free from 7 p.m. today (Nov. 8) through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. During those days, you don't have to have a paid membership to gain access to these online documents.