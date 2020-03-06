Burrowes Elementary School club teaches boys how to be young gentlemen

Like all School District of Lancaster elementary schools, Burrowes Elementary has a dress code for students: khaki pants, blue or white collared shirts, blue or white sweaters. But each Tuesday for the last several weeks, more than a dozen boys have been given permission to break it. The catch? They have to wear collared shirts that reflect their status as members of the Orange Street school’s new Young Gentlemen’s club.

The club launched this winter, offering boys in grades three through five weekly lessons on etiquette, self-respect and respect for others.

Third grade teacher Thomas Schwalm was inspired by two similar clubs: South Carolina-based Boys with a Purpose and the popular Girls on the Run, which has a Lancaster chapter.

“I thought my school could really use this,” Schwalm says. “Our girls do Girls on the Run, and the boys have been begging for a program like that that relates to them.”

In Schwalm’s club, the boys begin each week sharing positive news that helps them build relationships with each other, as well as with Schwalm and Schwalm’s father, Dave, a retiree and club volunteer who goes by Mr. D at school.

‘Great growth’

At a recent meeting, fifth grader Ricky Feliciano shares his excitement in moving to a house from his apartment because he “won’t have to be cramped up in a tiny space” anymore. Brian Mendez reports seeing the new Sonic movie, adding, “We haven’t been to the movie theater in so long.” And then there’s Jahir Lopez, who is beaming with pride as he tells his schoolmates his dad got a job with a new company.

After a snack, they move onto a lesson in manners or a useable life lesson. So far, these gentlemen have learned how to greet others politely, to hold doors, to shake hands firmly but not aggressively, and when and why to carry a handkerchief.

“We’ve seen great growth in their gentlemanly skills around the school,” Schwalm says following one Tuesday meeting, as fellow teachers pop in to ask how it went.

Last week, the Schwalms focused on the “look good” part of the club’s motto, which is “Look Good. Feel Good. Do Good.”

As the boys snacked on barbecue chips and fruit snacks, Mr. D sorted through a box overflowing with dozens of brand new neck ties. He was searching for coordinating looks for each of the boys’ non-uniform shirts in their various patterns and plaid color combinations.

By the end of the afternoon, each boy would receive one of the donated ties to take home and a lesson on how to tie a four-in-hand knot.

“We’re doing the simplest of the simple ties,” says Schwalm, demonstrating with a lime green tie that popped against his own black dress shirt. “I’m going to teach you the way Mr. D taught me. Hopefully, it’s easy for you, but it might be a challenge.”

They flip up their collars, layer the skinny tail below the wide one, then wrap, pull up and pull back through and down until they’ve got a knot. Most get the concept, but there are several who can’t quite follow Schwalm’s tip to have the tie stop at the waistband of their pants. The donated ties — covered in paisley, golfing patterns and even a skunk print — are simply too long for most of the third and fourth graders.

As Schwalm pulls aside a left-handed student for a personalized lesson, the other boys keep working, laughing nervously and sneaking peeks at their friends to compare results. Schwalm, Mr. D and Principal Michele Byers (also a novice tie-tier) rove around offering one-on-one assistance.

‘Something innovative’

When Schwalm brought the idea to Byers late last year, she quickly approved it and offered to support it with after-school programming funds. Students were so excited about the program that 30 volunteered for 15 slots.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to give something innovative to our students. It’s giving them an opportunity to learn things they may not be exposed to otherwise,” Byers says. “He really wants them to have self-confidence.”

They’re rising to expectations.

Several have worn their favorite dress shirts, loafers or clip-on ties in anticipation of the tie lesson. As a group, they discuss places they might wear a tie — work, a date, a wedding, prom, a funeral — but they’ll get real-world practice in just a few days.

The eight-week program’s big finale is a trip to Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria along Old Philadelphia Pike. In mid-March, following a crash course in dining etiquette, the gentlemen will board a bus with ties on and get ready to meet their host, restaurant owner Frank Tripoli. Schwalm said he has requested a menu without pizza that will force the boys to use forks and knives.

“As anyone who’s ever been in an elementary school cafeteria knows, the dinning etiquette piece will be crucial,” Byers says.

Grateful for their ties and looking forward to a fun meal with their new friends, fourth grader Julius Grove and third grader Tayon Binder Jr. recently reflected on why they joined the club.

First, Julius notes, he wanted to show his parents he could be responsible so he could get a dog. Then, he remembers the bigger picture.

“I wanted to learn to be a gentleman,” he says. “Always respect other people.”

To which Tayon adds, “Especially your mom, yourself and your dad.”