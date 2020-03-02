The Bulls Head Public House is the winner, and still champion.

For the fifth year in a row, the Lititz pub at 14 E. Main St. has been voted best beer bar in Pennsylvania by the readers of the Brewers Association's website, CraftBeer.com.

That national group represents small and independent U.S. craft brewers.

The list of top bars for all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico was released Monday.

CraftBeer.com readers nominated their favorite craft beer bars in their states. For the 2020 list, more than 6,000 votes were cast between Dec. 13 and Jan. 6.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Bulls Head was also named top beer bar in the country in 2018 by the readers of 10Best.com, a travel website of USA Today.