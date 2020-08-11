The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s Big Book Sale may have been delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but book fans would not be denied Monday, the opening day of the three-day event.

Hundreds of shoppers converged on the former Bon-Ton department store building at Park City Center on Monday to buy used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and more at the annual sale, which was originally scheduled for early June on the Franklin & Marshall College campus.

The sale is a significant fundraiser each year for the Lancaster Public Library.

The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. A maximum of 250 shoppers are allowed on the sales floor at any one time because of social distancing, and everyone must wear a face mask.

On Wednesday, all items are half price.

Pat Ditzler, book operations chair for the library friends group, said the first day of the sale made around $51,000 for the library.

Book hunters have plenty of space to observe proper social distancing at the sale. With 80,000 square feet of usable space, the Bon-Ton venue is twice as big as the space the sale usually occupies at F&M’s athletics complex.