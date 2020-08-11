BOOKS 16.jpg
Anna Kohen, of Lititz, watches as her son, Maxwell Kohen, 6, looks through a book during the first day of the annual book sale to benefit the Lancaster Public Library Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The sale, which continues Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and 12, is being held in the former Bon-Ton department store space in Park City Center.

 Suzette Wenger

The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s Big Book Sale may have been delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but book fans would not be denied Monday, the opening day of the three-day event.

Hundreds of shoppers converged on the former Bon-Ton department store building at Park City Center on Monday to buy used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and more at the annual sale, which was originally scheduled for early June on the Franklin & Marshall College campus.

The sale is a significant fundraiser each year for the Lancaster Public Library.

The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. A maximum of 250 shoppers are allowed on the sales floor at any one time because of social distancing, and everyone must wear a face mask.

On Wednesday, all items are half price.

Book hunters have plenty of space to observe proper social distancing at the sale. With 80,000 square feet of usable space, the Bon-Ton venue is twice as big as the space the sale usually occupies at F&M’s athletics complex.

