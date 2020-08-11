Anna Kohen, of Lititz, watches as her son, Maxwell Kohen, 6, looks through a book during the first day of the annual book sale to benefit the Lancaster Public Library Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The sale, which continues Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and 12, is being held in the former Bon-Ton department store space in Park City Center.
The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s Big Book Sale may have been delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but book fans would not be denied Monday, the opening day of the three-day event.
Hundreds of shoppers converged on the former Bon-Ton department store building at Park City Center on Monday to buy used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and more at the annual sale, which was originally scheduled for early June on the Franklin & Marshall College campus.
The sale is a significant fundraiser each year for the Lancaster Public Library.
Hadassah Martin, 15, and her mother, Angela Martin, both of Ephrata, look through books during the first day of the annual book sale.
Tammy Bolitski, of Littlestown, looks through her book list as she goes through a section of Nora Roberts books during the first day of the annual book sale.
New Jersy residents Ekrem Sevi of Pennsauken and Zafer Ucar of Deptford, look through their stash of books during the first day of the annual book sale.
Ann Lacasse of Adamstown and Kelly Miller of Lancaster look through hardback novels during the first day of the annual book sale.
Andy Wagner looks through books as his daughter, Ruby Wagner, 11, tags along during the first day of the annual book sale.
Scott Ryan of Lititz reads through a book during the first day of the annual book sale.
Mountville resident Tenleigh Wisniewski, 6, kills time on a cell phone as her mother, Carla Wisniewski, drags a stash of books as they wait in the checkout line during the first day of the annual book sale.
Andre Toader, 12, son of Olin and Ella Piu of Ohio, sits in a corner on his phone as he watches his family's stash of books during the first day of the annual book sale.
Daniel Lee, 2, son of Brandi and John Lee of New Holland, looks through a book during the first day of the annual book sale.
As a book dealer living in Indiana, Liz Salsgiver was able to visit relatives in Lancaster County and spend the first day of the annual book sale scanning and searching for books to resell on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the former Bon-Ton space at Park City Center.
With his martial arts business suffering due to COVIC-19, Mong Phu, of Clyde, New York, taking a selfie, has taken to selling books to replace some of his income during the first day of the annual book sale to benefit the Lancaster library.
Gail Tunick, of Lafayette Hill, looks through the travel section during the first day of the annual book sale.
Molly Russakoff of Philadelphia sorts her books during the first day of the annual book sale.
Barbara Schuler, of Manheim, looks through books during the first day of the annual book sale.
Miles Kohen, 3, son of Anna and Dema Kohen of Lititz, looks through a book during the first day of the annual book sale.
The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. A maximum of 250 shoppers are allowed on the sales floor at any one time because of social distancing, and everyone must wear a face mask.
Book hunters have plenty of space to observe proper social distancing at the sale. With 80,000 square feet of usable space, the Bon-Ton venue is twice as big as the space the sale usually occupies at F&M’s athletics complex.