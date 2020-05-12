A filmed version of the original Broadway cast of the musical "Hamilton" — which includes Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff — will air on Disney Plus Friday, July 3, instead of its originally scheduled October release in movie theaters.

The announcement was made on ABC's "Good Morning America" today by "Hamilton" creator and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger.

Disney announced in February it had bought the rights to the "Hamilton" film, which was recorded over three days in June of 2016 at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre, for $75 million.

Disney Plus is a subscription streaming service that debuted in November 2019.

Groff, a Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School alumnus, earned a Tony Award nomination for his featured role of King George III in "Hamilton." He had left the show by the time the production was filmed, but returned to the role briefly for the filming.

The musical "Hamilton" tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, America's first treasury secretary.

Groff's royal role in the show was small — about nine minutes of stage time spread throughout the show — but memorable for the note of hilarity it brought into the musical. King George sings a sort of breakup song throughout the show, telling America "You'll Be Back" once its founders see how hard it is to create and run a new nation.

The "Hamilton" film was to be released in movie theaters Oct. 15, followed by streaming on Disney Plus. Miranda told "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan that the film's director, Thomas Kail, will give the television viewing audience "the best seat in the house" to watch the show.

Kail directed both the Broadway and off-Broadway versions of "Hamilton."

Groff, a stage, screen and television actor who also earned a Tony nomination for his work in Broadway's "Spring Awakening," is already a member of the Disney family. He has voiced Kristoff the mountain man in Disney's animated "Frozen" and "Frozen II."

He has been cast in the "Matrix 4" film sequel, for which production has been temporarily shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groff recently received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for outstanding lead actor in a musical for his work in last year's off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop of Horrors." Larry Owens was the winner for the show "A Strange Loop."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Groff has starred in Netflix's "Mindhunter" and HBO's "Looking" and had a recurring role on Fox's "Glee." His previous film work includes roles in "The Conspirator," "Taking Woodstock" and "American Sniper."

Groff performed in high school and local theater in Lancaster County before moving to New York.

Broadway theaters, including the Richard Rodgers, are closed down — as are theaters across the country — because of the pandemic.