Victorian lockets, Scottish agate from the 1800s, and Incan silver jewelry: it's all included in a collection soon to be on display at Brent. L Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths.

The Lancaster jeweler will display a collection of antique jewelry curated by the founder's mother, the late Jeanne S. Miller. Jeanne S. Miller died in 2001, and her son, the late Brent L. Miller and the company's namesake, died in 2006.

Jeanne S. Miller was a well-traveled woman, collecting rare gemstones and jewelry from countries all over the world. When she passed, the collection stayed in the family, and according to a news release, her grandson Ryan Miller saw the collection for the first time as an adult this year.

“I have childhood memories of my grandmother showing me her amber collection, helping me find the bugs inside," Ryan Miller says in a news release. “To see my grandmother’s jewelry collection and read each hand written detailed description was an incredibly special and unique experience."

There are more than 1,000 pieces in the collections, which varies from precious stones and fine jewelry to costume jewelry.

The collection will be on display, and for sale, at Brent L. Miller, 1610 Manheim Pike, beginning Nov. 11. Viewing is available by virtual appointment or in person. For more details, visit brentlmiller.com.

To learn more about Jeanne S. Miller's career, visit brentlmiller.com/pages/jeanne-miller.