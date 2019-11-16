Get ready for a lot of glitter.

Kids sensation JoJo Siwa is bringing her D.R.E.A.M. Tour to Hershey's Giant Center on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at noon, and are available exclusively at ticketmaster.com for the first day of onsale.

Siwa has become one of this most popular children's personalities in recent years. The 16-year-old first rose to prominence through the Lifetime reality show "Dance Moms." Since then, she's signed with Nickelodeon, become a YouTube star, and started releasing pop songs like "Boomerang" and "Kid in a Candy Store."

Her first tour sold out at 80 of its 96 dates.

Siwa is also known for wearing large, colorful bows in her hair, and even has a line of hair bows at Claire's.

The television special "JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert" airs Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon. The program includes performances, interviews, candid moments and more.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.