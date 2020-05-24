In this time of isolation, I needed a new activity, so I decided to make bread. I chose a recipe I saw for crusty white bread. I looked in the pantry, and discovered I didn’t have any flour, and, of course, no yeast.

I momentarily gave up and went out to the mailbox. My neighbor was out also, and we chatted across the yard and had the typical current conversation: “How are you doing? What are you doing while hunkering down?”

I told him that as an activity, I had decided to make bread. I didn’t need bread — it was just going to be an activity — but I discovered I didn’t have flour or yeast.

He replied, “We can get those items for you next time we go to the grocery store.” I said, “Thanks, but don’t get any. I’ll do it some other time. “

So, two days later, when going out to the mailbox again, I noticed my front door seemed heavier than usual. Hanging on the outside doorknob in a plastic bag was a 5-pound bag of flour and a packet of yeast.

So I called my good neighbors, left a message thanking them for the flour and yeast, and said I’d either reimburse them or give them one of the loaves of bread — their choice.

Now, of course, I was obliged to make bread. So I got out all the equipment, found the recipe for crusty white bread, opened the bag and discovered it was whole wheat flour.

I thought I couldn’t substitute whole wheat flour for white to use this recipe.

So, I looked up a recipe for whole wheat bread. But the recipe called for shortening, which I also didn’t have.

OK. This is getting challenging!

My next attempt was to make English muffin bread. The recipe called for corn meal, which, of course, I also didn’t have. I wasn’t having much luck, and there’s a time when someone might give up. But I persevered. Next, I found a recipe for white sandwich bread, where I intended to substitute whole wheat for white flour.

Anyone who’s made bread by hand knows it’s a lengthy process. After mixing the ingredients, you punch the dough down, then shape the dough into a ball and let it rise for approximately 1 1/2 hours, and repeat. Then, it’s ready to bake.

When the baking was complete, the loaf was heavy. It seemed to weigh around 45 pounds. After it was cool, I took my largest, strongest serrated knife to cut off the end of the loaf and give it a taste. The taste wasn’t bad, but I feared actually breaking my teeth had I attempted to keep eating the whole loaf. I even hesitated putting pieces of the bread out for the birds. I was fearing they never get off the ground.

I decided the best use for the bread was a doorstop. But in the end, I threw the loaf in the garbage even though I don’t like to waste. Oh well, next time.

So now it’s the next day, and I’m going to make the English muffin bread made in the microwave. (I got cornmeal three days ago.) Whole wheat flour should work for this.

I got everything set up, then notice the light is not on in the microwave. To test it, I got a cup of water, put it in the microwave and set it for 10 minutes, but the timer went off immediately.

Tried again. Again no success. I realized the microwave had given its last gasp.

So, still no homemade bread.

Oh well, some other time.

The author lives in Lancaster.