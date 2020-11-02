The Brandywine River Museum of Art, located in Chadds Ford, will launch its holiday season Saturday by opening the Brandywine Railroad.

The museum will introduce two model train sets with layouts once owned by renowned artist Andrew Wyeth’s sons, Nicky and Jamie.

This year’s seasonal offerings at the museum also include the return of artist and composer Ann Wyeth McCoy’s dollhouse, which includes three dozen dolls and hundreds of miniature objects.

Brandywine’s Annual Critter Sale will return Dec. 2-6. Some critters — whimsical animal holiday decorations made of natural materials — are available for purchase and shipping online at brandywine.org/critters.

Safety precautions will be in place for all holiday events at Brandywine, including face mask requirements and capacity limits.

Advance reservations are recommended.

To reserve a time slot or for more information, visit brandywine.org/now-open.

