At its semi-annual stake conference on Sept. 15, the Lancaster Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints named Brad Smith, of Lititz, as president. Smith replaces Conrad Knudson as the Lancaster stake president. Allen Zerbe, of Quarryville, replaces David Kenley as first counselor; Byron Wilson, of York, takes Zerbe’s place as second counselor.
All nine units of the stake convened at the stake center at 1136 Sunwood Lane, Lancaster. The congregations included Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Lititz, Shrewsbury, West York and York Wards along with Columbia and Dover branches.
General Authority Seventy Elder Richard J. Maynes of Utah and Area Seventy Elder Kevin E. Calderwood of northern Virginia attended the conference.
The stake president is a lay leader of a stake — a geographic subdivision similar to a Catholic diocese. It is a volunteer position.