Tonight's "Jeopardy!" episode features a 2002 appearance by Lancaster native Brad Rutter, who has won more money than any other contestant on the quiz show: nearly $5 million.

The "Jeopardy!" episode airing tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 11, is a flashback to the semifinal round of the "Million Dollar Masters" tournament, held at Radio City Music Hall in 2002.

Jeopardy!" is treating its viewers to a summer of vintage episodes called "From the Vault," including episodes from the first decade of the modern version of the show, championship tournaments and "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

Tonight's episode features Rutter, a 1995 Manheim Township High School graduate, competing against Leslie Frates, a Spanish teacher from California, and India Cooper, an actor and copy editor from New York.

Episodes from the "Million Dollar Masters" final round air next week on "Jeopardy!"

Rutter, who was the captain of his Manheim Township High Quiz Bowl team, made his first appearance on the show in 2000 — back when contestants were limited to five appearances. He earned much of his "Jeopardy!" winnings through championship tournament play over the years since.

Rutter is a writer, director and producer in Los Angeles. He returns to Lancaster County a few times a year — sometimes to participate in charity events to raise money for local libraries, and to visit family he still has in the area.

Rutter's most recent TV appearances included being a coach to "Schitt's Creek" and film actor Catherine O'Hara, on May's celebrity edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," and the prime-time "Greatest of All Time" tournament on "Jeopardy!" that was won by Ken Jennings.

Because the masters tournament is re-airing this month, Rutter content is running on the "Jeopardy!" website, including a September 2014 Vanity Fair article about Rutter: "Meet Jeopardy's! Super-Stylish Mega-Champion.

"Jeopardy!" airs at 7 p.m. on WPVI, Philadelphia channel 6, and at 7:30 on WHP, CBS 21, Harrisburg. Check your local television provider for channel listings.