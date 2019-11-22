Mark your calendars. Manheim Township’s Brad Rutter will be back on “Jeopardy!,” vying for the title of “The Greatest of All Time.”
The popular game show is moving to prime time - 8 p.m. - beginning Tuesday Jan. 7 on ABC. The first contestant to win three matches will get $1 million The runners up will get $250,000 each.
Alex Trebek will be hosting and the show will run Tuesday through Thursday (Jan. 7 -9) and return the following week if necessary.
Rutter, who has earned more money on the show - $4.7 million - than any other contestant in history, will compete with Ken Jennings ($3.5 million), and newcomer James Holzhauer, who earned $2,7 million, surprising audiences with his high stakes betting on daily doubles.
Rutter, a 1995 Manheim Township High School graduate, first dazzled the “Jeopardy!” world in 2000, Back then. contestants could only play five games before having to leave the show.
A former member of the Manheim Township Quiz Bowl team, Rutter won five straight games and about $55,000.
At that time Rutter, who had dropped out of Johns Hopkins University, was working at Coconut Records in Park City and admitted to being a slacker..
Three years later, the show changed its rules and Ken Jennings won 74 straight games.
In all the championship games he’s played, Rutter has never been defeated. He did meet his match with the IBM comptuer Watson, as did Jennings.
Rutter now lives in Los Angeles and sounded confident about Holzhauer in a recent LNP article.
“He’s been getting a lot of attention for playing differently than most people. But I think honestly, what makes it good and what really makes a difference is the things that make anybody good at ‘Jeopary!’ - knowledge and buzzer skills.”