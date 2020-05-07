Lancaster native and record-setting "Jeopardy!" champion Brad Rutter knows what it's like to be a millionaire — several times over.

Tonight, Thursday, May 7, Rutter will assist actress Catherine O'Hara as she competes on a prime-time episode of the game show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire."

O'Hara, whose credits include her performance as over-the-top actress Moira Rose on the recently concluded TV comedy "Schitt's Creek," will appear on "Millionaire" tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC, with Rutter sitting right behind her.

In fact, you can see a lot of Rutter on quiz shows this evening, since "Jeopardy!" is in the middle of rebroadcasting its "Greatest of All Time" tournament in its syndicated time slot. The tournament originally aired in January on ABC, and Rutter competed against fellow champs Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

This prime-time reincarnation of "Millionaire" features celebrities playing to raise money for charity. It's hosted by comedian and talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Each celebrity in the "Millionaire" "hot seat" is allowed to bring along "the smartest person they know," in Kimmel's words, to help them answer the first round of 10 questions.

O'Hara, with Rutter's assistance, will play to win money for Upward Bound House, a nonprofit that fights homelessness in Los Angeles.

Comedian Hannibal Buress is the other celebrity competing on "Millionaire" tonight; he's back from winning last Thursday's episode.

O'Hara is also currently scheduled to play on the "Millionaire" episode airing Thursday, May 14 — when Dr. Phil McGraw will be the other celebrity in the "hot seat."

Though Jennings triumphed in the "G.O.A.T" tournament, Rutter still holds the record for the most money ever won on "Jeopardy!" — just under $5 million from original appearances in 2000, plus lots of tournament play.

Rutter, a 1995 Manheim Township High School graduate, is a writer, director and producer in Los Angeles. He returns to Lancaster County a few times a year — sometimes to participate in charity events to raise money for local libraries, and to visit family he still has in the area.

You can see Rutter's appearance on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" at 8 p.m. on ABC affiliates including WHTM, channel 27, Harrisburg, and WPVI, channel 6, Philadelphia.

You can see the "Jeopardy!" tournament rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on WPVI and at 7:30 p.m. on WHP, channel 21, Harrisburg.