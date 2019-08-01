Dedicated country music fans will travel far and wide to see their favorite acts.
Luckily for country music lovers in Lancaster County, they'll just have to cross a county line to see some huge country music stars in September.
Brad Paisley will perform the York Fair on Friday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$60 and on sale now here.
A handful of other shows at the fair have also been announced. Kent McCord of Adam 12 will perform Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $45.
Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band will perform Sept. 12. Tickets are $25-$35.
Rising country star Brantley Gilbert will play Sept. 13. Tickets are $45-$60.
See all of the announced shows online here. All grandstand show tickets include entrance to the fair. Bottles, cans, weapons and alcohol cannot be brought into the venue.
Next year, the fair will undergo a name change and be known as the York State Fair. The event will also move to July from September in 2020.
“We are as big as many state fairs across the country in terms of attendance, entries, entertainment, amusement rides, facilities, staffing and budget so the question became why not recognize ourselves as a state fair level event by calling ourselves the York State Fair,” said CEO Bryan Blair in a statement on the fair's website.
The York Fair is Sept. 6-15 at the York Fairgrounds, located at 334 Carlisle Ave. in York. For more information, visit yorkfair.org.