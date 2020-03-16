Usually, the last week of March is filled with quilters both downtown at the Downtown Quilt Week Show at the Lancaster County Convention Center and at the Lancaster Quit Show on Route 30 (most recently at the Double Tree Hotel), long known as the Renegade Show,

Thanks the the coronavirus, both shows have been canceled. Quilters will not be coming to town after all.

The shows were both scheduled for March 25 - 28.

For more information on the Lancaster Quilt Show, go to to: .thelancasterquiltshow.com/show-info. and for more information on the Downtown Quilt Week Show, go to

quiltweek.com/locations/lancaster-pa/

Both shows have promised full refunds.