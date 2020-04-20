Most garden groups in Lancaster County have canceled talks and meetings because of a global pandemic.

You can still learn about gardening online and some classes are free.

Here are 12 online classes to learn about beekeeping, container gardening, orchids and more.

If you know of more classes, add the details in the comments or email enegley@lnpnews.com

Start a (reinvented) victory garden

Penn State Extension’s Master Gardener program has a free eight-week webinar series about victory gardens. The webinars are held Tuesdays from noon-1 p.m. and started April 14. The sessions are recorded and can be watched online. The course will cover seed starting, site selection, soil, mulching, weeds, planting and more.

Beekeeping 101

Penn State Extension also has other online courses, including Beekeeping 101 (free if you register by April 30).

Diagnose Plant Health Problems

Penn State Extension's Diagnosing Plant Health Problems class is free if you register by April 30.

Growing Raspberries and Blackberries

Penn State Extension's Growing Raspberries and Blackberries class is free if you register by April 30.

Pruning Ornamental Trees and Shrubs

Penn State Extension's pruning ornamental trees and shrubs class is free if you register by April 30.

Longwood Gardens is closed but the world-renowned garden has several online classes.

Everything About Orchids

Longwood Gardens' Everything About Orchids is a self-paced free class that’s available through May 6.

Everything About Aquatics

Longwood Gardens' Everything About Aquatics is a self-paced free class about aquatic plants available from May 7 through September 27.

Rodale Institute, near Kutztown, Berks County, is a pioneer in organic farming and now regenerative farming. The nonprofit has webinars, many of which are for farmers but could be of interest to gardeners.

Organic Gardening 101

Rodale's Organic Gardening 101 will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2-3 p.m. This class is $25 and will include seed starting, transplanting and how to care for young plants.

Grow Pittsburgh is a nonprofit that serves community gardens and urban farms in the Pittsburgh region.

Community Gardens: Healthy Operations and Outreach Practices 2020

Grow Pittsburgh's Community Gardens: Healthy Operations and Outreach Practices 2020, a free class, will be held via Zoom Friday, April 24, 1-2 p.m. Learn how to adopt safe and healthy practices in your community garden during COVID-19.

Container Garden Basics

Grow Pittsburgh's Container Garden Basics, a free class, will be held Tuesday, April 28, 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. Learn the basics of growing vegetables in pots, including site selection, making potting mixes and choosing plants for spring, summer and fall.

Online learning sites have a wide variety of classes about gardening.

Happy Houseplants: Caring for your Plants

Skillshare’s classes includes Happy Houseplants: Caring for your Plants from The Sill (free).

Gardening Know How: Attracting Birds and Butterflies

Udemy’s classes include Gardening Know How: Attracting Birds and Butterflies ($59.99).

